Wife Sudha Says Narayan Murthy Was Hospitalised before Casting His Vote

Bengaluru: IT industry veteran N R Narayana Murthy, his wife and member of Rajya Sabha Sudha Murty, and cricketing legend Rahul Dravid, who were among the early voters on Friday urged people, especially the youth to come out and vote in large numbers. Voting was underway on Friday in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, in 14 constituencies.

"We get this right to vote once every five years. We have to exercise this right responsibly with a lot of thinking. No one should let go of this opportunity," Narayana Murthy told reporters here. His wife Sudha Murty said the 77-year-old Infosys founder came to vote, despite ill health.

"Narayana Murthy was unwell and he was in the hospital. We got him discharged, and after voting, we are taking him home," she added. Noting that she had travel plans, but wanted to come and vote before that, Sudha Murty said, "Matadana Shreshta Daana (voting is Nobel). Rather than sitting and talking, come out, vote and express your opinion. More and more people should come out and vote."

Speaking to reporters after voting at a polling booth in Jayanagar here, she appealed to youth to come out and vote. "Senior citizens like me will be standing in the queue. Youth should also come out and vote." Sudha Murty requested the citizens of Bengaluru, which is known for low turnout, to come out and vote in large numbers. "Educated people usually come out in less numbers to vote. As informed voters, you have to exercise your right."

Rahul Dravid, who is the Indian men's cricket team's head coach said, this is an opportunity for everyone to participate, and take forward democracy. "Good arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of elections...please come out and vote in large numbers. There should be record turnout in Bengaluru this time. Youths should come out and vote, especially first time voters," he said.