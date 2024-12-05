ETV Bharat / state

Badal Attacker Chaura Sent To 3-day Police Remand

Attacker Narain Singh Chaura and screengrab from the video capturing the attack. ( ETV Bharat )

Chandigarh: Former terrorist Narain Singh Chaura, who opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the Golden Temple, was sent to a three-day police remand by a court in Amritsar on Thursday. Chaura, 68, who fired but missed Badal, was produced before the court amid tight security.

Punjab Police had demanded a seven-day remand, but the court granted it three days', a defence counsel told reporters in Amritsar. Chaura will be produced before the court again on December 8.

The counsel said Chaura has been booked under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under sections of the Arms Act.