ETV Bharat / state

Nara Lokesh Meets Foxconn Representatives To Propel Major Job Creation Initiative In Andhra Pradesh

Minister for Education, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh speaking at a meeting convened with the representatives of Foxconn at Undavalli in Amaravati on Monday ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: Nara Lokesh, the Minister for Education, Information Technology (IT) and Electronics, who promised during the elections to create two million jobs for the youth is actively working towards fulfilling the commitment. As part of the exercise, the IT and Electronics Minister had a meeting with the representatives of Foxconn. The minister accorded a warm welcome to the Foxconn representatives upon their arrival at his residence in Undavalli.

During the meeting, Lokesh explained to them the available resources in the state for setting up their units and also the steps taken from 2014 to 2019 to attract investments to the state besides the IT companies that have set up their units in the state. Lokesh had informed them, in detail, as to how the Kia Motors company was invited to the State during the TDP regime, which he termed as a case study.

Nara Lokesh informed them that a novel electronic policy will soon be formulated. Maintaining that with the initiative taken by the Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, several companies, including Foxconn, had set up their units in the state during the 2014 to 2019 period, he reminded them that 14,000 jobs were provided for women.

"Since you are planning to expand your activities across India, establish, not just one more unit, but a mega manufacturing city in the state. We will extend all cooperation for this," the IT and Electronics Minister told the delegation and said that the target of the State Government is to provide 20 lakh jobs to the youth. He exuded confidence that Foxconn will play a major role in this considering their track record earlier.

"Whatever assistance you need for the establishment of a mega manufacturing city I will personally look after that and we will formulate a special plan for this," Lokesh assured the team.