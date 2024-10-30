Nara Lokesh Asks Amazon Web Services To Set Up Data Centre In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, who is on a week-long visit to the US, has urged Amazon Web Services to set up a data centre in the state.

Lokesh participated at the IT Serve Synergy Summit held in Las Vegas, where he met a host of industrialists, including MD of Amazon Web Services Rachel Skoff, former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi, Revature CEO Ashwin Bharat and Salesforce AI CEO Clara Shea. The minister elaborated on the advantages that can be gained if one invests in the state.

Lokesh has approached Skoff to set up an Amazon data centre in Andhra Pradesh and consider the investment opportunities that the state has. Skoff responded that the company has been focusing on cloud infrastructure and enterprise solutions along with digital transformation.

The Amazon Web Services MD said that AI and ML cloud infrastructure innovations is being given priority. Skoff said they would look into providing cloud services in the state.

Lokesh said Amazon Web Services will help the state to achieve its goals of cloud infrastructure, which is crucial in smart governance. The minister said that the company's commitment towards AI and ML will be a major boost for the state.

This apart, Lokesh sought Revature CEO's partnership in setting up a Tech Talent Development Centre in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the centre will train the youth of the state in software development and other IT skills. He suggested that Revature can closely work with universities and technology institutes in the state to offer special coding boot camps.