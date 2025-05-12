Nanthancode Mass Murder: Accused Kedal Raja Found Guilty, Kerala Court To Pronounce Quantum Of Sentence Tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram VI Additional Sessions Court has found accused Kedal Jinson Raja guilty in the horrific Nanthancode mass murder in Kerala.

The Court delivered the verdict on Monday after all necessary evidence was presented by the prosecution. Kedal was convicted under Sections 302 (murder), 436 (arson), and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. The quantum of punishment would be pronounced on Tuesday (May 13).

The gruesome incident took place on April 5, 2017, at house number 117 in Bains Compound near Cliff House at Nanthancode in Thiruvananthapuram. The court observed that family issues led to the murders.

Kedal murdered his parents Raja Thankam and Jean Padmam, his sister Caroline, and a relative Lalitha. These murders took place over two days while the bodies were discovered on April 9th. His parents and sister were found completely charred, while Lalitha's body was found chopped into pieces and maggot-infested.

The Day Of Murder

According to the prosecution, in the afternoon of April 5, 2017, Kedal took his mother to a room upstairs on the pretext of showing her a video game he had created. He then fatally struck her from behind with an axe while she sitting in front of the computer. He then murdered his father and sister and stored all three bodies in the bedroom. The next day, Kedal murdered his relative Lalitha in similar fashion. On the night of April 7, Kedal sustained injuries while attempting to burn the bodies for destruction of evidence. It was at this time that a relative staying in the adjacent house and a domestic help grew suspicious. Kedal however dodged their queries. The next night, he made another attempt to burn the bodies, during which the fire spread to the room, leading to the discovery of the mass murder.

Murder Motive

The prosecution revealed that the motive behind the murders was Kedal's grudge against his father who had reportedly scolded him for returning to India without completing his studies abroad on two occasions. The prosecution argued that this resentment ended in mass murder. Police dismissed Kedal's claims that the murders were committed for "astral projection" as a tactic to evade punishment. Rubbishing the claims of black magic, police asserted that the motive was revenge against his parents. However, the exact reason(s) behind the murders still remain shrouded in mystery, a few observes pointed.

Legal Proceedings

After committing the crime, Kedal immediately fled to Chennai but was arrested by police upon his return. He was charged with murder, destruction of evidence, causing harm using deadly weapons, and destruction of property (including burning the bodies).

During the trial, the prosecution strongly argued, based on medical examinations, that Kedal had no mental health issues. Kedal, on the other hand, maintained in court that he did not commit the crime. He is currently lodged in Poojappura Central Jail.