ETV Bharat / state

Nanthancode Mass Murder Case: Kedal Jinson Raja Sentenced To Life Imprisonment, Rs 15 Lakh Fine Imposed

Thiruvananthapuram: In a verdict delivered on Tuesday, the Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court VI sentenced Kedal Jinson Raja, the sole accused in the chilling Nanthancode mass murder case, to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 15 lakh was imposed.

Judge K Vishnu pronounced the sentence, ordering Kedal to serve a total of 26 years in prison for the four murders. Section 302 (Murder): Life imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 3 lakh for each of the four murders. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional year of imprisonment for each count.

Section 201 (Destruction of Evidence): Five years of rigorous imprisonment. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional year of rigorous imprisonment.

Section 436 (Arson): Seven years of rigorous imprisonment. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional year of rigorous imprisonment.

Consecutive Sentencing

The court specified that the sentences under Sections 201 and 436 must be served consecutively. Following the completion of these sentences, the life imprisonment under Section 302 can be served concurrently. Initially, Kedal had to undergo 12 years of imprisonment for the various offences, followed by 14 years of life imprisonment.

The court also directed that the collected fine amount of Rs 15 lakh should be paid to the first witness in the case. Advocate Dileep Sathyan, representing the prosecution, had argued that the case was one of the rarest of the rare and demanded the death penalty for the accused. However, the court opted for life imprisonment.

The court reiterated its finding that family issues were the driving force behind the murders. Accepting the evidence presented by the prosecution, the court had on May 12 found Kedal Jinson Raja guilty of the offences under Sections 302, 436, and 201. A total of 92 witnesses were examined during the trial.

Kedal committed the gruesome murders of his parents, Professor Raja Thankam and Dr Jean Padmam, his sister Caroline, and his relative Lalitha on April 5, 2017, at their residence near Cliff House in Nanthancode. This horrific incident had sent shockwaves across Kerala.