Nanotechnology Reshaping The Modern World, Says IIT Hyderabad Director BS Murty

By: Parvez Uddin
Srinagar: "Nanotechnology is no longer confined to laboratories or textbooks — it has entered every household and is playing an increasingly vital role in everyday life. From cosmetics to medicine, electronics to environmental science, this groundbreaking technology is transforming industries and making life simpler", said Professor BS Murty, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad.
While talking to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview, Prof. Murty emphasized the increasing significance of nanotechnology in various sectors.
"Today, nanotechnology is not only transforming industries; it is becoming a fundamental component of products we consume daily," he explained. "Its application is expanding fast, and it is no longer possible to think of modern innovations without the impact of nanotech.
Emphasizing its practical uses, Murty noted how nanotechnology was utilized to cure cancer tumors, enhance electronics, and even played a vital role in the making of COVID-19 vaccines.
The renowned scientist also revealed that top Indian institutions are working hard on cutting-edge innovations in the area. He emphasized the importance of developing students with research potential, adding that most new developments are bound to come from young minds — if only they are given proper guidance and support.
Speaking about the upcoming national conference titled “Nanotechnology for Learning,” scheduled to be held from September 7–11 at the University of Kashmir in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad, Murty called it a "landmark event."
"This five-day conference is of immense significance. Scientists from India and around the world will discuss the present and future of nanotechnology, including its contributions to society and ways to take it forward,” he said.
Addressing a question on the state of research in India, Murty noted that the country is rich in talent, particularly among its students, but often lacks the infrastructure to support their ambitions.
“There’s no dearth of brilliant students in India. What we need is to channel their potential toward research and provide them with adequate facilities,” he said. “With the right support, the dream of a developed India — Viksit Bharat — can be realized soon.”
When asked about engineering students in Kashmir, Prof. Murty praised their abilities but acknowledged the gap in resources. He invited Kashmiri students to participate in skill development programs at IIT Hyderabad.
“I encourage students from Kashmir to come spend a few months at IIT Hyderabad and benefit from our training programs. Skill development plays a critical role in employability and innovation,” he said.
Murty also highlighted IIT Hyderabad’s recently launched post-doctoral program, which is open to postgraduate students from Kashmir and other regions. “Collaborative efforts are key. When we work together, we move closer to building a stronger, more developed India,” he concluded.