ETV Bharat / state

Nanotechnology Reshaping The Modern World, Says IIT Hyderabad Director BS Murty

By: Parvez Uddin

Srinagar: "Nanotechnology is no longer confined to laboratories or textbooks — it has entered every household and is playing an increasingly vital role in everyday life. From cosmetics to medicine, electronics to environmental science, this groundbreaking technology is transforming industries and making life simpler", said Professor BS Murty, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad.

While talking to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview, Prof. Murty emphasized the increasing significance of nanotechnology in various sectors.

"Today, nanotechnology is not only transforming industries; it is becoming a fundamental component of products we consume daily," he explained. "Its application is expanding fast, and it is no longer possible to think of modern innovations without the impact of nanotech.

Emphasizing its practical uses, Murty noted how nanotechnology was utilized to cure cancer tumors, enhance electronics, and even played a vital role in the making of COVID-19 vaccines.

The renowned scientist also revealed that top Indian institutions are working hard on cutting-edge innovations in the area. He emphasized the importance of developing students with research potential, adding that most new developments are bound to come from young minds — if only they are given proper guidance and support.

Speaking about the upcoming national conference titled “Nanotechnology for Learning,” scheduled to be held from September 7–11 at the University of Kashmir in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad, Murty called it a "landmark event."