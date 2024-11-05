Miscreants Fire Bullets At Property Dealer's Office In Nangloi; Demand Rs 5 Crore Ransom

New Delhi: Hours after three miscreants opened fire on a property dealer's office in Nangloi on Monday, the complainant, Amrit Garg, under whose shop the incident occurred, received an extortion call allegedly from a member of the Gogi gang. No casualties have been reported in the incident, the Delhi Police said.

Police said that about 45 minutes after the incident, Garg received a threatening call at approximately 2:17 pm from a Gogi gang member demanding Rs 5 crore in extortion money. Immediately after, Delhi Police's special cell and several crime branch teams initiated a search operation to catch the shooters.

Additional Police Commissioner (Addl CP) Rajiv Ranjan said Garg was present at his shop at the time of the incident. "The first incident occurred around 1:30 pm when three assailants with masked faces barged into the shop and fired multiple rounds in the air before running away on a two-wheeler," Ranjan said.

While leaving, they also left behind a note mentioning gangsters' names, including Yogesh Dahiya and Monty Mann, along with a demand for Rs 10 crore, the Addl CP added.

A scared Garg shared the horrors of the incident and said that the firing incident could have harmed or killed anybody present in the area. "The incident is dangerous and condemnable. It is an open secret that the miscreants carried this out only to blackmail and demand money," he added.

Police said that a case has been registered on the basis of Garg's statement. "The accused have been identified and everyone associated with the incident will be arrested soon," a police official said.