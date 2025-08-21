ETV Bharat / state

Nanded Rain | 500 Year-old Mansion Saves 275 Lives

Nanded: A 500-year-old mansion owned by Raju Patil saved the lives of 275 people after rains lashed the Nanded district of Maharashtra. A cloudburst like situation was created in the Mukhed tehsil of the Nanded district, especially in villages of Hasnal and Ravangaon, following which the Indian Army was called in on August 18.

Five people had died in rain-related incidents in the Nanded district. Life in Ravangaon was thrown out of gear due to the rains. After 48 hours, the water in the village reduced and life came back to normal. The ETV Bharat team walked six kilometers to reach the village, which was affected by rain and met the villagers. Around 275 people were there in the Ravangoan village and they gathered at the mansion and spent the night. A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived there and took all of them to a safer place. Now, the village, which is located near the Lendi Dam, has been destroyed by the rains as houses have collapsed. Most importantly no body from the Ravangaon village lost their life. The mansion the highest house in the village. Raju Patil told ETV Bharat that the mansion was constructed by his ancestors and it is their blessings that people's lives could be saved.