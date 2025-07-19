Nanded Man Sells Daughter For Government Job; Shocking Case Comes To Light After 8 Years

Nanded: A shocking incident has come to light in Nanded, Maharashtra, where a man allegedly sold his daughter to secure a government job. The matter surfaced recently, although the incident took place eight years ago.
According to police, the girl’s mother learned about her daughter’s whereabouts only after several years. With the help of an NGO, she approached the police and lodged a complaint against her husband. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.
District Superintendent of Police Avinash Kumar said the woman from Nanded had married in 2009. The couple had a son and two daughters. In 2011, after the death of the man’s father, he became eligible for a peon’s job in the Deputy Registrar’s office in Hingoli under the compassionate appointment scheme.
However, since the couple had three children, the man feared ineligibility for the job due to Maharashtra’s two-child policy for government employment. This led to a heated argument between the husband and wife. Eventually, he forced his wife out of the house while keeping custody of all three children. The woman survived by working as a domestic help.
In 2018, the man secured a government job after completing all formalities. However, the woman later discovered that her husband had given one of their daughters to a relative, allegedly in exchange for Rs 1 lakh. She sought legal assistance and approached an NGO named Jansanjivani, which supports destitute women.
The NGO team tracked the girl through school records obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. They found that the girl's school and hospital records listed a different person as her father. The couple currently caring for the girl had no legal adoption papers.
With this evidence, the woman filed a complaint at the Bhagyanagar police station. She has demanded the custody of all her children and strict action against her husband.
Police have registered a case citing discrepancies in the girl’s records and the absence of adoption documents. Further investigation is underway, but officials have refrained from disclosing more details at this stage.
What is Maharashtra's Third Child Rule for Government Jobs?
Maharashtra’s two-child policy for government jobs is governed by the Maharashtra Civil Services (Affidavit of Small Family) Rules, 2005, notified on March 28, 2005. According to this rule, candidates with more than two children are ineligible for government jobs in Groups A, B, C, and D if the third child was born after March 28, 2005.
Exceptions to the Rule
If the third child was born within one year of the rule’s enforcement (before March 28, 2006), the rule does not apply.
If the third child is part of a multiple birth (twins, triplets), the candidate remains eligible.
Read more: Man Sells His 18-Day-Old Daughter For Rs 1 Lakh in Hyderabad; Police Nab Father, Buyer