ETV Bharat / state

Nanded Man Sells Daughter For Government Job; Shocking Case Comes To Light After 8 Years

Nanded: A shocking incident has come to light in Nanded, Maharashtra, where a man allegedly sold his daughter to secure a government job. The matter surfaced recently, although the incident took place eight years ago.

According to police, the girl’s mother learned about her daughter’s whereabouts only after several years. With the help of an NGO, she approached the police and lodged a complaint against her husband. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

District Superintendent of Police Avinash Kumar said the woman from Nanded had married in 2009. The couple had a son and two daughters. In 2011, after the death of the man’s father, he became eligible for a peon’s job in the Deputy Registrar’s office in Hingoli under the compassionate appointment scheme.

However, since the couple had three children, the man feared ineligibility for the job due to Maharashtra’s two-child policy for government employment. This led to a heated argument between the husband and wife. Eventually, he forced his wife out of the house while keeping custody of all three children. The woman survived by working as a domestic help.

In 2018, the man secured a government job after completing all formalities. However, the woman later discovered that her husband had given one of their daughters to a relative, allegedly in exchange for Rs 1 lakh. She sought legal assistance and approached an NGO named Jansanjivani, which supports destitute women.

The NGO team tracked the girl through school records obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. They found that the girl's school and hospital records listed a different person as her father. The couple currently caring for the girl had no legal adoption papers.

With this evidence, the woman filed a complaint at the Bhagyanagar police station. She has demanded the custody of all her children and strict action against her husband.