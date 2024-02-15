I Have Good Rapport with All Parties and Expect Cooperation from All: Nand Kishore Yadav

Patna: BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav, who was elected Speaker of the Bihar Assembly on Thursday said that cooperation is needed from all members in order to run the House successfully.

"The journey from ward councilor to the Assembly Speaker has certainly been difficult, but during this period my relations have been very good with the leaders of all parties. Whatever responsibility I got during the 28 years of my political career, I discharged those to the best of my ability'' Yadav said.

Yadav said he has worked with former CMs Lalu and Rabri Yadav and enjoys a good rapport with all leaders of the party. During the day, former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav came to greet Yadav and touched his feet.

He said that the Speaker plays an important role in running the House. "I will perform all my duties in a disciplined manner. I have good relations with the leaders of all parties and expect to get full cooperation from them. I urge everyone to work together in taking the state's progress forward," he said.

The Speaker said that he has witnessed many ups and downs during his long political career and had even went to jail during the JP movement from 1974 to 1976. At that time police had confiscated his house and pulled out the door frames and windows, Yadav said adding that his family had to live behind cloth curtains for one and a half years as there were no doors or windows in his house.

It has during this period that Yadav got married. The date of his 'gauna' (ceremony in which the bride goes to her husband's house) was also fixed. In view of the circumstances, his 'gauna' was performed with a water container, he recalled. Yadav's wife Kiran Devi left for her heavenly abode sometime back, he added.

Sharing his journey in politics, Yadav said that he started his political career as a councillor of the Patna Municipal Corporation and has been a member of the House for 28 years. He said that he has been an MLA for seven consecutive terms and had also served as the deputy mayor of Patna.

He said that he was the youngest to be appointed as the BJP state president and served the post for 16 years. He was also the first to hold the post for two consecutive terms. He also held the posts of Patna district president and Bharatiya Yuva Morcha president.