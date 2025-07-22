New Delhi: A Namo Bharat train between Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and Modipuram in Meerut is expected to start its service from August. This high-speed train will cover the distance between the two places in 50 minutes, providing a lot of relief to thousands of daily commuters. The date of inaugurating the service will be decided by July 31.

This train, run by National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is presently being operated between New Ashok Nagar in Delhi to Meerut South. The trial run between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan station was started on April 12, with the train being brought on the down line at a slow speed at night. During the trial, the train was run manually to check the compatibility of the signalling system.

Sarai Kale Khan station (ETV Bharat)

Extensive evaluation was done to assess the integration and coordination of the train with various subsystems like NCRTC track, platform screen door (PSD) and overhead power supply system. Later, its trial run was carried out at high speed. The trial at the other end between Meerut South and Modipuram has also been successful.

Namo Bharat Train Between Sarai Kale Khan And Modipuram To Start In August (ETV Bharat)

According to the NCRTC officials, all technical and safety standards have been thoroughly checked on this 82.25 km long route and the trial has been successfully completed on the entire corridor.

Inspection has been done by all the concerned agencies and now only the final approval of the Urban Development Ministry is awaited which is expected by July 31. Sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can inaugurate this entire corridor in August following which the regular service will start.

The NCRTC claims to have taken several new steps for the convenience of passengers at the new stations. It has issued new tenders to improve facilities and security standards.

Namo Bharat Train Between Sarai Kale Khan And Modipuram To Start In August (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, preparations are underway to give a modern look to Anand Vihar and Begumpul stations. With the Namo Bharat train service, the journey between Delhi and Meerut will be more comfortable, safe and time saving. This high speed train service is seen as a new beginning in the public transport system in the National Capital Region (NCR) where the passengers will get relief from long traffic jams and delays in travel time.

During its trial run, the train crossed the Yamuna for the first time on April 12 towards Sarai Kale Khan station, passing over Barapullah flyover and the Ring Road. The NCRTC has built an approximately 1.3 km long bridge with 32 pillars to cross the Yamuna River, of which about 626 metres are above the river with the rest being on the Khadar area on both sides.

Namo Bharat Train Between Sarai Kale Khan And Modipuram To Start In August (ETV Bharat)

The train is expected to move at a maximum speed of 160 km per hour through Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modinagar South, Modinagar North, Meerut South, Partapur, Meerut North, Modipuram and Modipuram Depot stations.

Officials said that this project has come up at a cost of 3,749 million dollars. Currently, this train is running on the 55 km stretch between New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and Meerut South covering 11 stations including New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar (underground), Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modinagar South, Modi Nagar North and Meerut South.

Sarai Kale Khan station is expected to be the most crowded one on this route since it is next to Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, Delhi metro, Inter-State Bus Terminus and the Delhi-Gurugram highway.

This will be the first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station towards Central Delhi, where the passengers will get the facility of multi-modal integration along with better connectivity.

Lanes have been constructed at Sarai Kale Khan station for pick-up and dropping of passengers. Along with this, there is another lane near Gate No. 3 leading to the parking facility.

Read More