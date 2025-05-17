NAMO Bharat Rail Service Halted At New Ashok Nagar After Dust Storm

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Namo Bharat Rapid Rail services from New Ashok Nagar Station have been stopped till further orders. The decision to this effect was taken after a part of the station was damaged following a dust storm on Saturday. The shed over the station came down because of high-velocity winds. No one was injured in the accident. The matter is being probed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The Namo Bharat stretch between Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the first week of January this year. The shed was blown off less than six months after the inauguration, when the rail services were on. Since it was a Saturday, there were fewer people at the station and in the area around it. Questions are being raised about the quality of the shed installed.

NCRTC spokesperson Punit Vats said, “The services at New Ashok Nagar have been temporarily stopped as a precautionary measure. Steps are being taken to prevent such incidents in the future.”

