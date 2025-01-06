Namo Bharat: A Time-Saving Revolution For Delhi-Meerut Travel, But Are The Fares Too High For Regulars? Know Details

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the fourth phase of the Namo Bharat high-speed train project, marking a significant milestone in India's rail infrastructure development. The new phase, which connects New Ashok Nagar in Delhi to Meerut South, covers a 55-kilometre corridor, offering passengers a faster, more comfortable travel option.

With a travel time of just 40 minutes between Delhi and Meerut, this high-speed rail is set to revolutionise commuting for thousands of daily travellers, especially those who rely on private vehicles, buses, or Indian railways for the same route.

While the Namo Bharat offers a faster alternative to the traditional modes of transport, the fare structure has raised concerns, particularly for regular commuters. With ticket prices starting at Rs 130 for the standard coach, the fare is higher than that of Indian Railways' trains. The absence of a monthly pass facility or monthly season ticket (MST) for regular commuters is also a notable gap in this service, prompting questions about the affordability for those who travel daily.

Namo Bharat Phases

The first phase of Namo Bharat was inaugurated on October 20, 2023, connecting Sahibabd to Duhai. Subsequent phases extended the network to Modinagar in the second phase and Meerut South in the third phase. The fourth phase now links New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South, making the journey from Delhi To Meerut possible in just 40 minutes.

Fare Structure and Categories

The fare for travelling from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South in a standard coach is Rs 150, while passengers opting for the premium coach will need to pay Rs 225. Similarly, from Anand Vohar in Delhi to Meerut South, the fare is Rs 130 for the standard coach and Rs 195 for the premium coach.

In comparison, Indian Railways charges Rs 145 for a superfast express train, Rs 85 for second-class tickets, and Rs 40 in the unreserved category for the same route. Regular train commuters can avail of a monthly pass for Rs 240 in the unreserved category, a feature currently unavailable on Namo Bharat.

No Monthly Pass Facility Yet

While Namo Bharat offers high-speed, comfortable travel, it lacks the monthly season ticket (MST) facility, which is widely used by Indian Railways passengers for economical travel. For now, daily commuters, who make two trips between Anand Vihar and Meerut South on Namo Bharat will pay Rs 260, which exceeds the cost of the Indian Railways' monthly pass.

Time and Comfortable Advantage

The high-speed Namo Bharat train is expected to be a game changer for commuters between Delhi and Meerut, especially for those travelling for work. Currently, many rely on buses, trains, or private vehicles, which can take up to two hours for one-way trips due to traffic congestion. The Namo Bharat train reduces this time to 40 minutes, offering a faster and more comfortable alternative.