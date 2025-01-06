ETV Bharat / state

Namo Bharat: A Time-Saving Revolution For Delhi-Meerut Travel, But Are The Fares Too High For Regulars? Know Details

Namo Bharat expands its service, providing faster travel options from Delhi To Meerut. However, commuters face higher fares compared to Indian Railways without MST options.

Namo Bharat expands its service, providing faster travel options from Delhi To Meerut. However, commuters face higher fares compared to Indian Railways without MST options.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 32 minutes ago

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the fourth phase of the Namo Bharat high-speed train project, marking a significant milestone in India's rail infrastructure development. The new phase, which connects New Ashok Nagar in Delhi to Meerut South, covers a 55-kilometre corridor, offering passengers a faster, more comfortable travel option.

With a travel time of just 40 minutes between Delhi and Meerut, this high-speed rail is set to revolutionise commuting for thousands of daily travellers, especially those who rely on private vehicles, buses, or Indian railways for the same route.

While the Namo Bharat offers a faster alternative to the traditional modes of transport, the fare structure has raised concerns, particularly for regular commuters. With ticket prices starting at Rs 130 for the standard coach, the fare is higher than that of Indian Railways' trains. The absence of a monthly pass facility or monthly season ticket (MST) for regular commuters is also a notable gap in this service, prompting questions about the affordability for those who travel daily.

Namo Bharat Phases

The first phase of Namo Bharat was inaugurated on October 20, 2023, connecting Sahibabd to Duhai. Subsequent phases extended the network to Modinagar in the second phase and Meerut South in the third phase. The fourth phase now links New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South, making the journey from Delhi To Meerut possible in just 40 minutes.

Fare Structure and Categories

The fare for travelling from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South in a standard coach is Rs 150, while passengers opting for the premium coach will need to pay Rs 225. Similarly, from Anand Vohar in Delhi to Meerut South, the fare is Rs 130 for the standard coach and Rs 195 for the premium coach.

In comparison, Indian Railways charges Rs 145 for a superfast express train, Rs 85 for second-class tickets, and Rs 40 in the unreserved category for the same route. Regular train commuters can avail of a monthly pass for Rs 240 in the unreserved category, a feature currently unavailable on Namo Bharat.

No Monthly Pass Facility Yet

While Namo Bharat offers high-speed, comfortable travel, it lacks the monthly season ticket (MST) facility, which is widely used by Indian Railways passengers for economical travel. For now, daily commuters, who make two trips between Anand Vihar and Meerut South on Namo Bharat will pay Rs 260, which exceeds the cost of the Indian Railways' monthly pass.

Time and Comfortable Advantage

The high-speed Namo Bharat train is expected to be a game changer for commuters between Delhi and Meerut, especially for those travelling for work. Currently, many rely on buses, trains, or private vehicles, which can take up to two hours for one-way trips due to traffic congestion. The Namo Bharat train reduces this time to 40 minutes, offering a faster and more comfortable alternative.

Read More

  1. PM Modi Interacts With Kids During Namo Bharat Train Inauguration Ride
  2. PM Modi Flags Off India's First 'Namo Bharat Rapid Rail'
  3. PM Modi Inaugurates Country's First Rapid Rail 'Namo Bharat', Takes Ride From Sahibabad Station

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the fourth phase of the Namo Bharat high-speed train project, marking a significant milestone in India's rail infrastructure development. The new phase, which connects New Ashok Nagar in Delhi to Meerut South, covers a 55-kilometre corridor, offering passengers a faster, more comfortable travel option.

With a travel time of just 40 minutes between Delhi and Meerut, this high-speed rail is set to revolutionise commuting for thousands of daily travellers, especially those who rely on private vehicles, buses, or Indian railways for the same route.

While the Namo Bharat offers a faster alternative to the traditional modes of transport, the fare structure has raised concerns, particularly for regular commuters. With ticket prices starting at Rs 130 for the standard coach, the fare is higher than that of Indian Railways' trains. The absence of a monthly pass facility or monthly season ticket (MST) for regular commuters is also a notable gap in this service, prompting questions about the affordability for those who travel daily.

Namo Bharat Phases

The first phase of Namo Bharat was inaugurated on October 20, 2023, connecting Sahibabd to Duhai. Subsequent phases extended the network to Modinagar in the second phase and Meerut South in the third phase. The fourth phase now links New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South, making the journey from Delhi To Meerut possible in just 40 minutes.

Fare Structure and Categories

The fare for travelling from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South in a standard coach is Rs 150, while passengers opting for the premium coach will need to pay Rs 225. Similarly, from Anand Vohar in Delhi to Meerut South, the fare is Rs 130 for the standard coach and Rs 195 for the premium coach.

In comparison, Indian Railways charges Rs 145 for a superfast express train, Rs 85 for second-class tickets, and Rs 40 in the unreserved category for the same route. Regular train commuters can avail of a monthly pass for Rs 240 in the unreserved category, a feature currently unavailable on Namo Bharat.

No Monthly Pass Facility Yet

While Namo Bharat offers high-speed, comfortable travel, it lacks the monthly season ticket (MST) facility, which is widely used by Indian Railways passengers for economical travel. For now, daily commuters, who make two trips between Anand Vihar and Meerut South on Namo Bharat will pay Rs 260, which exceeds the cost of the Indian Railways' monthly pass.

Time and Comfortable Advantage

The high-speed Namo Bharat train is expected to be a game changer for commuters between Delhi and Meerut, especially for those travelling for work. Currently, many rely on buses, trains, or private vehicles, which can take up to two hours for one-way trips due to traffic congestion. The Namo Bharat train reduces this time to 40 minutes, offering a faster and more comfortable alternative.

Read More

  1. PM Modi Interacts With Kids During Namo Bharat Train Inauguration Ride
  2. PM Modi Flags Off India's First 'Namo Bharat Rapid Rail'
  3. PM Modi Inaugurates Country's First Rapid Rail 'Namo Bharat', Takes Ride From Sahibabad Station

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAMO BHARAT PHASE 4NEW ASHOK NAGAR TO MEERUT SOUTHRAPID RAILPM MODI NAMO BHARAT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.