Bengaluru's Phase 3 Metro Project May Require Chopping 11,000 Trees, Say Environmentalists

Bengaluru: As the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) moves ahead with its Phase 3 Metro expansion, environmental concerns have come to the fore once again. The proposed 44.65 km project, which includes two elevated corridors, including JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura and Hosahalli to Kadabagere, may affect around 11,000 trees across the city, according to preliminary estimates.

However, following public pressure and consultations, officials now say the actual number may be closer to 6,800 after a fresh internal review. The BMRCL has assured that efforts are on to minimise tree felling and prioritise sustainable development practices.

The Phase 3 plan, which is expected to cost Rs 15,611 crore, will include a double-decker metro corridor. The proposed alignment could affect approximately 11,137 trees, either through felling or transplantation. The final numbers will depend on environmental assessments, which are still underway.

In a statement, BMRCL clarified that the count includes trees that may be cut or relocated. "This is not a final figure. We are working to bring the number down and will conduct another round of evaluations before finalising the impact," said Kanakaraj M.H., Assistant Environment Engineer, BMRCL.

Public Consultations and Citizen Feedback

From July 21 to 23, BMRCL held five public meetings across various locations along the two proposed corridors to hear from citizens, civic groups, and environmental activists. During these sessions, participants expressed concern about the large number of trees at risk.

‘One Tree Cut, Ten Must Be Planted’: Green Voices Rise Against Metro Plan

Speaking to ETV Bharat, environmental activist Revathi Kamath, stressed the importance of compensatory action alongside development. “Infrastructure growth is necessary, but not at the cost of our environment. For every single tree that is cut, there must be a commitment to plant at least 10 new ones. More importantly, these saplings must be nurtured to ensure the city’s green cover continues to thrive,” she said.

Environmentalist Revathi Kamath (ETV Bharat)

"Urban heat is rising due to vanishing green spaces. Cutting 11,000 trees will only make it worse. But the development is important, but not at the cost of our trees. BMRCL must ensure transparency and limit environmental damage," said Environmentalist Vijay Nishanth.

Activists pointed out that felling an average of 250 trees per km may not be justified unless supported by exact data. "We are not against development, but it should not come at the cost of Bengaluru’s green cover," said Vijay Nishanth, an environmentalist who participated in the meetings. He claimed that BMRCL could reduce the impact to around 6,800 trees if a proper reevaluation is conducted.

Enrivonmentalist Vijay Nishant (ETV Bharat)

Participants demanded that BMRCL provide exact figures on how many trees will be cut, how many transplanted, and details about the species and ages of affected trees. They also called for transparency in the tree replantation process and asked to be involved during the compensatory planting phase.

BMRCL’s Response and Promises

In response, BMRCL assured that the feedback from citizens would be incorporated into the final Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), which is currently being prepared and is expected to be released by October.

BMRCL has committed to a replantation policy where 10 saplings will be planted for every tree removed. These trees will be planted within city limits and maintained for at least three years. However, activists have questioned the effectiveness of earlier compensatory planting, citing the lack of survival data for previously relocated trees.

"This is just the initial consultation. We will study the areas more closely, and a second round of meetings will be held in the coming months," a BMRCL official said.

Wider Environmental Concerns

The issue comes at a time when the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has flagged Bengaluru’s rising urban heat levels in a recent study. The report attributes the temperature rise to disappearing green cover and increasing concrete infrastructure, turning the city into an ‘urban heat island.’

Activists argue that the loss of thousands of trees for Metro construction could worsen these conditions. They have called for city planners to adopt land-use policies that balance development with ecological protection.

Citizens and environmental groups continue to urge authorities to prioritise sustainable urban growth and keep the public informed at every stage of the process.

Read More