ETV Bharat / state

Nameless Trains Cause Confusion Among Passengers In Telangana

Peddapalli: Two unnamed trains arrived simultaneously at Peddapalli station, leading to confusion among passengers as only their destinations were announced.

This incident reignited concerns over the lack of proper train names. A similar case at New Delhi station recently led to a stampede after two trains bound for Prayagraj arrived at the same time and overlapping announcements caused passengers to hear only “Prayagraj train,” resulting in a stampede and multiple casualties.

A significant number of trains under the South Central Railway continue to operate without official names. Of the three trains running between Secunderabad and Sirpur Kagaznagar, only the Bhagyanagar Express carries a proper name.

The AP Express was renamed Telangana Express after the state’s formation but the train that originally bore this name, running between Secunderabad and Kagaznagar, at present, operates as Kagaznagar Express without a finalised new name. There have been repeated demands to name it after tribal leader Komuram Bheem but railway authorities have not responded yet.