Nalgonda Court Awards Death Penalty In 2013 Rape and Murder Case

A court in Telangana sentenced a man to death for the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in 2013.

Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 15, 2025 at 2:34 PM IST

Nalgonda: The Nalgonda Special Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POSCO) Court in Telangana on Thursday sentenced Mohammed Mukharam to death for the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in 2013. The ruling was pronounced by Judge Rojaramani.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on April 28, 2013, in Haiderkhanguda, Nalgonda district headquarters. Mohammed Mukharam, a local resident, lured the girl to his house under the pretext of giving her money to buy items from a grocery store.

When the child came, Mukharam raped her, subsequently strangled her to death, and dumped her body in a nearby water hole. After carrying out the crime, the accused fled from the spot. Following a thorough investigation, the Nalgonda police apprehended Mukharam and filed a chargesheet in the court. After a detailed trial, the court found the accused guilty on charges of rape and murder.

Judge Rojaramani sentenced Mukharam to two death penalties, one for each offence and imposed a fine of Rs. 1.10 lakh. Additionally, the court directed the government to provide Rs. 10 lakh as compensation to the victim’s family. Public Prosecutor Vemula Ranjithkumar represented the case for the prosecution, presenting compelling evidence that led to the conviction.

The death sentence is given by the courts, usually in the rarest of rare cases.

