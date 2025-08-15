ETV Bharat / state

Nalgonda Court Awards Death Penalty In 2013 Rape and Murder Case

Nalgonda: The Nalgonda Special Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POSCO) Court in Telangana on Thursday sentenced Mohammed Mukharam to death for the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in 2013. The ruling was pronounced by Judge Rojaramani.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on April 28, 2013, in Haiderkhanguda, Nalgonda district headquarters. Mohammed Mukharam, a local resident, lured the girl to his house under the pretext of giving her money to buy items from a grocery store.

When the child came, Mukharam raped her, subsequently strangled her to death, and dumped her body in a nearby water hole. After carrying out the crime, the accused fled from the spot. Following a thorough investigation, the Nalgonda police apprehended Mukharam and filed a chargesheet in the court. After a detailed trial, the court found the accused guilty on charges of rape and murder.