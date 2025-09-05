Nalgonda POCSO Court Hands 20-Year Sentences In Two Cases Against Minors

ETV Bharat / state

Nalgonda: The Nalgonda district special POCSO court has delivered strong verdicts in two separate cases, sentencing two men to 20 years in prison for crimes against minor girls. The rulings underline the judiciary's commitment to protecting children and punishing offenders under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In the first case, Mukutoju Bhaskarachari, a lorry driver from Devarakonda mandal, was convicted of raping a Class II student on March 9, 2018. The child was lured into his house and assaulted. Later, when she complained of stomach pain, her parents learned about the crime and informed the Devarakonda police. Bhaskarachari was arrested, and a charge sheet was filed. After the trial, the POCSO court sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on Thursday, along with a Rs 25,000 fine. The government was also directed to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to the survivor.