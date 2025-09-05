Nalgonda POCSO Court Hands 20-Year Sentences In Two Cases Against Minors

The POCSO court sentenced two men to 20 years in prison in separate cases of sexual crimes against minor girls.
Published : September 5, 2025 at 3:42 PM IST
Nalgonda: The Nalgonda district special POCSO court has delivered strong verdicts in two separate cases, sentencing two men to 20 years in prison for crimes against minor girls. The rulings underline the judiciary's commitment to protecting children and punishing offenders under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
In the first case, Mukutoju Bhaskarachari, a lorry driver from Devarakonda mandal, was convicted of raping a Class II student on March 9, 2018. The child was lured into his house and assaulted. Later, when she complained of stomach pain, her parents learned about the crime and informed the Devarakonda police. Bhaskarachari was arrested, and a charge sheet was filed. After the trial, the POCSO court sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on Thursday, along with a Rs 25,000 fine. The government was also directed to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to the survivor.
In another case, Tipparthi Yadyya from Chandur mandal was convicted for attempting to rape an 11-year-old girl on December 18, 2016. He barged into the victim's house when she was alone, threatened her with a knife, and tried to assault her. The girl resisted, forcing him to flee, though he threatened to kill her if she spoke out. She later informed her parents, who lodged a complaint with the Chandur police.
Following the investigation, Yadayya was arrested and charged. Judge Rojaramani sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment with a Rs 25,000 fine for attempted rape, plus one year with a Rs 5,000 fine for criminal intimidation, and one year with a Rs 5,000 fine for unlawful entry. The government was also ordered to provide Rs 10 lakh compensation to the victim.
