Nalanda’s 500-Year-Old Jangaliya Baba Temple Is A Crowd Puller In Sawan

Nalanda: A more than 500 year old temple in Bihar is among the most famous temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. Known as Jangaliya Baba temple, this shrine is located in Professor Colony of Bihar Sharif which is 80 km from the state capital of Patna and about 13 km from Nalanda city.

The temple got its name from the forest area around it. Presently it stands amidst dense human habitation. Shailesh Pandey who is a priest here disclosed, “The area was known for the Mogra flower which is said to be dear to Lord Shiva.”

When urbanisation was underway, a Shivling of black stone was found during the excavation in the forest area. As the news spread, people came to offer their prayers and the temple came up at the spot.

Devotees performing puja (ETV Bharat)

"Since the Shivling came out during the excavation in a forest area, the place came to be known as Jangaliya Baba," said Pandey.

The construction of the temple is its main feature and it is claimed that that it was inspired by the location of Mount Kailash which is known to be the abode of Lord Shiva.

It is said that usually the door of a Shiva temple is either towards the east or towards the west direction. But the main gate of this temple has been built towards the north direction.

"Mount Kailash of Baba Kailashvasi is in the north. That is why the door of this temple has been made facing the north direction,” Pandey added.

Temple is decorated every Monday (ETV Bharat)

He claimed that while worshiping the Lord, the face of the devotee should be towards the north where Mount Kailash is located as this pleases the Lord.

The deity is known to have a deep connection with snakes and one can see images of him with Vasuki snake coiled around his neck.

Pandey claims that a pair of snakes –male and female- is often seen at the temple. "Even today, they reside in the temple. Many times devotees have seen them wrapped around the Shivling,” he said.

The temple attracts a large number of devotees round the year but their number increases manifold during the Sawan month. The visitors are both from Bihar as well as the other states. They come here to perform Rudrabhishek.

The temple is specially decorated on every Monday during the Sawan. The Shivling is bathed with milk, honey and Gangajal and then decorated with flowers. A grand Aarti is performed in the evenings. The devotees believe that their wishes would come true after worshipping in this temple.