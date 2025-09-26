Gurugram: Two Wanted Criminals, Cop Injured In Early Morning Encounter Linked To Najafgarh Double Murder
A team of Gurugram and Delhi Police arrested criminals wanted in the murder case of a key witness in February-2024 double murder case in Najafgarh.
Gurugram: A joint team of Delhi Police and Gurugram Police arrested two wanted criminals, accused in killing of one murder-accused Neeraj Tehlan, following an encounter here in Haryana in the wee hours of Friday.
The arrested accused, identified as Mohit Jakhar (29), resident of Gola Dairy in Delhi, and Jatin (21), resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, carried rewards of Rs 50,000 each, and are said to be prime accused in the murder of Neeraj Tehlan, the key witness in a double murder case in Najafgarh.
This morning, around 4 AM, an encounter broke out in Gurugram, in which both the criminals were shot in the legs. Unfortunately, a Delhi Police sub-inspector also sustained injuries during the exchange of fire. All three were rushed to government hospital in Gurugram Sector-10, where they are undergoing treatment.
Police said a total of 13 rounds were exchanged. The accused fired six rounds at the police, while the police also retaliated. Two pistols, four live cartridges, a stolen motorcycle, and 13 empty shells were recovered from the spot.
Police said the criminals first targeted Delhi Police Special Cell head constable Narpat, but his bulletproof jacket saved him. Sub-Inspector Vikash was shot in the left hand. "SI Vikash is under treatment at the hospital but is now out of danger," said a senior police official.
Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said a case will be registered under relevant sections at Rajendra Park Police Station. The accused will be formally arrested and interrogated once they are discharged from hospital, Kumar said.
Case Background
Last year, on February 9, Najafgarh was rocked by murder of two persons, Sonu and Ashish, who were shot dead by criminals while getting a haircut at a salon. Later, CCTV footage of the murder also surfaced. As investigation proceeded, key witness Neeraj Tehlan, who was travelling in a car, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in Najafgarh on July 3, 2025. Police expedited probe and launched intense manhunt, leading to Friday morning's encounter and subsequent arrests.
