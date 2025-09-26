ETV Bharat / state

Gurugram: Two Wanted Criminals, Cop Injured In Early Morning Encounter Linked To Najafgarh Double Murder

Gurugram: A joint team of Delhi Police and Gurugram Police arrested two wanted criminals, accused in killing of one murder-accused Neeraj Tehlan, following an encounter here in Haryana in the wee hours of Friday.

The arrested accused, identified as Mohit Jakhar (29), resident of Gola Dairy in Delhi, and Jatin (21), resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, carried rewards of Rs 50,000 each, and are said to be prime accused in the murder of Neeraj Tehlan, the key witness in a double murder case in Najafgarh.

This morning, around 4 AM, an encounter broke out in Gurugram, in which both the criminals were shot in the legs. Unfortunately, a Delhi Police sub-inspector also sustained injuries during the exchange of fire. All three were rushed to government hospital in Gurugram Sector-10, where they are undergoing treatment.

Police said a total of 13 rounds were exchanged. The accused fired six rounds at the police, while the police also retaliated. Two pistols, four live cartridges, a stolen motorcycle, and 13 empty shells were recovered from the spot.