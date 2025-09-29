ETV Bharat / state

Nainital's Ramleela Showcases Communal Harmony For Years; Muslims Enact Roles, Support Preparations

From make-up to enacting roles, Muslims play a significant role in the Ramleela. Locals said as per scriptures there was no caste discrimination in 'Ram Rajya' so people from all walks of life, regardless of their caste, creed or religion, have been contributing to the Ramleelas in Nainital for years.

In Nainital, a rare moment of unity unfolds every year during Dussehra as several Muslims actively participate in the Ramleela, the dramatic folk enactment of Lord Rama's life as per Hindu epic Ramayana.

Nainital: For several years in Uttarakhand's Nainital district, Anwar has been playing Kevat's role of ferrying Lord Rama, Sita and Laskman across the river during their exile and Nasir teaches the art of warfare to Ram-Lakshman as Guru Vashishtha while without Javed, Ramayana's significant events like 'Tadka Vadh' and 'Narada's Moh' would have gone incomplete.

Here, Muslims have been portraying important characters in Ramleela like Rajguru, priest, Maricha, boatman, Guru Vashisth and many others. "Caste and religion have no place in Ramleela. I have been participating in Ramleela performances for years and feel very good in taking part it it," Nasir, who plays Guru Vashishtha in Ramleela for last 20 years, said.

Echoing the same Anwar Raza said he has been playing the role of Kewat every year. Javed plays an important role in 'Tadka Vadh' and 'Narada's Moh' and without him these scenes would appear incomplete to people, Nasir said.

In Nainital's Tallital region, the Ramleela is unique in its own way as Saib Ahmed's family has been in charge of the costumes and make-up for the last 40 years. Saib and his family members have been doing the makeup of Ram, Sita, Ravana, and all the other characters in the Ramleela for nearly four decades. They also prepare the costumes of the characters.

According to Saib festivals like Ramleela connect religion and community. Every year, the Ramleela Committee itself invites people like him with love and affection to participate in the celebrations. He too enjoys his work, he added.

Ramleela is being held in Nainital for 129 years. It was first started by Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant in Tallital. Ramleela is also staged in Sher Ka Danda, Mallital, and Sukhatal in Nainital.