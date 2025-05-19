ETV Bharat / state

Tourism Takes A Hit In Nainital Following Indo-Pak Tension; Related Businesses Suffer Rs 50 Crore Loss

As many as 95 per cent bookings have been cancelled following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Hotels are empty.

An area in Nainital wears a deserted look on Monday (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 19, 2025 at 3:36 PM IST

Nainital: Tourism in Nainital, a popular tourist place in Uttarkhand, has taken a severe hit following the India-Pakistan tensions and the alleged rape case of a minor girl.

Those associated with the tourism industry here estimate a loss of Rs 50 to 60 crore. The place, which is usually filled with tourists, wears a deserted look.

Nainital Hotel Association President Digvijay Bisht said, "The tourism in Nainital has suffered heavily after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and the subsequent escalation of ties between India and Pakistan. We have faced an estimated loss of Rs 50 to 60 crore. Our condition is extremely critical in the coming tourist season."

Usually lakhs of tourists visit Nainital, known for its beauty, every year from April to June. This eventually helps locals. However, this time around, the picture is completely opposite.

According to the figures provided by Nainital Hotel Association, 95 per cent of bookings have been cancelled. It is understood that that tourists have cancelled their bookings due to security reasons and the prevailing uncertainty. Hotel owners claimed that nine out of 10 hotels are empty.

"The tourism sector was hit by the alleged rape case and then due to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. 90 per cent of bookings have been cancelled. A fear has gripped tourists coming from across India. Even foreign tourists, who used to visit Nainital, have not come. A lot of our businesses depend on foreign tourists," Bisht said.

Ved Shah, owner of Alka Hotel said, "This has never happened. It would always be difficult to find a room in May and June. This time, the entire hotel is empty." The local taxi-drivers and restaurant owners are also facing problems.

Hotel owners feel that the Uttarakhand government should carry out a special campaign to attract tourists to the place.

