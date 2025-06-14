ETV Bharat / state

Nainital's Kainchi Dham Comes Alive Ahead Of Foundation Day

The Dham is dedicated to Lord Hanuman and its foundation day is celebrated with great pomp every year on June 15.

Kainchi Dham located in Bhawali is one of the major religious places of Uttarakhand
Kainchi Dham decked up for its foundation day (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 14, 2025 at 5:52 PM IST

Nainital: Kainchi Dham located in Bhawali is one of the major religious places of Uttarakhand.

Established by Baba Neem Karauli, the Dham is a centre of devotion and faith for devotees from India and abroad. The Dham is dedicated to Lord Hanuman and its foundation day is celebrated with great pomp every year on June 15. This year too, the Dham has been decorated with flowers and lights.

It is believed that in 1961, Baba Neem Karauli came to Bhawali for the first time and along with his associate Purnanandji planned to establish an ashram. Three years later, on June 15, 1964, Baba Neem Karoli installed a statue of Lord Hanuman at Kainchi Dham. On the foundation day of the Dham, special Bhandaras and fairs are organized where thousands of devotees congregate.

Kainchi Dham is also known for the miraculous powers of Baba Neem Karauli and the innumerable miracles performed by him. Devotees visiting the Dham say they get mental peace, spiritual strength and sometimes even solutions to their problems. Baba Neem Karoli is considered to be an incarnation of Lord Hanuman.

The Dham, situated between two hill feaures, looks like a scissor when viewed from above. Situated amidst lush green forests, calm environment and gurgling rivers, it provides a soothing spiritual experience to visitors. Famous individuals like Apple founder Steve Jobs and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg are among those who have visited the Dham.

