Uttarakhand High Court Stays Panchayat Elections In State

Nainital: Uttarakhand High Court has stayed the holding of three-tier Panchayat elections in the state, the notification for which had been issued by the State Election Commission on Saturday. The stay has been granted since the gazette notification on reservation rules had not been issued by the government.

The Court order has put a question mark on the Panchayat election process in the state. Panchayati Raj Secretary Chandresh Yadav has stated that the Department will issue the gazette on June 23 from the Roorkee press and will approach the Court tomorrow to challenge the stay.

The Court had taken up petitions challenging the new reservation rotation roster decided upon. The stay was granted by a double bench of Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Alok Mahra that has asked the state government to file a reply in the matter.

Subsequently, the Court had on Friday asked the government to file a status report which the government failed to do on Monday. The government announced the date of elections even as the matter was being heard by the Court. This led to the Court staying the entire electoral process.

Bageshwar resident Ganesh Dutt Kandpal and others had filed one petition saying that the government had on June 9 come out with a fresh manual of rules for the Panchayat elections and on June 11 declared the reservation rotation roster that was in practice null and void. It decided to implement a new rotation roster this year.

The petitioners had alleged that the seats that were reserved for the past three elections had once again been declared reserved due to which they were not able to contest the polls. The government had stated that similar matters were already before a single bench. The advocate for the petitioners further said that he had also challenged the new rules before a double bench on June 9 while also challenging the order of the single bench delivered on June 11 regarding fresh implementation of reservation roster.

The notification issued was for holding the three-tier Panchayat elections in 12 districts of the state barring Haridwar.

In a media interaction on June 21, State Election Commissioner Sushil Kumar stated that the government had completed the reservation process that had been sent to the State Election Commission. After the election notification by Panchayati Raj Secretary, the District Election Officers were to follow suit on June 23. But the High Court stayed the process on Monday.

According to the schedule announced, the elections were to be held in two phases on July 10 and 15 while the results were to be announced on July 19.

Meanwhile, Sushil Kumar has stated that the Commission will study the court order and its implications following which further action will be taken. He said that the Commission is not a party in the matter and has the power to lift the model code of conduct that has been put into effect.