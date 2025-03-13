ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand High Court Stays Felling Of 3,300 Trees For Four Laning Of Road In State

Renu Paul, a resident of Dehradun, in a PIL had contended that the move will harm the environment and wildlife on the stretch of road.

The Uttrakhand High Court has stayed felling of 3,300 trees for four-laning of a road from Bhaniyawala in Dehradun to Rishikesh
Published : Mar 13, 2025, 1:37 PM IST

Dehradun: The Uttrakhand High Court has stayed felling of 3,300 trees for four-laning of a road from Bhaniyawala in Dehradun to Rishikesh.

The trees were to be chopped for the proposed four-laning of the road. However, Renu Paul, a resident of Dehradun took the matter to the High Court stating it would result in degradation of environment and pose a threat to wildlife as the road passes through an elephant corridor. A bench of Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Ashish Naithani heard the petition and stayed the felling of the trees. The bench directed the Centre and the Uttarakhand government to submit the environmental clearances taken for the project, including the environmental impact assessment report prepared by the competent authority. The court further said if the road passes through an elephant corridor, then a flyover can be built on it. The matter will be heard next on March 21.

Paul had contended that the existing two-lane road is in good condition and need not be widened. Abhijay Negi, the lawyer for the petitioner said the project would prove detrimental to wildlife and environment. Locals too had protested the proposal of cutting down the trees for widening the road.

The stretch from Rishikesh to Bhaniyawala in Dehradun is rich in biodiversity. It has innumerable species of trees and plants including Sal, Rohini, Kanjoo and Amaltas, which provide clean air to Dehradun and shelter to wild animals including elephants. According to an estimate, there are more than 700 Sal and 900 Kanjoo trees on the stretch.

