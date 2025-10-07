ETV Bharat / state

Court Allows Fresh Evidence Plea In Dehradun’s Chilling 2010 Anupama Gulati Murder Case

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand High Court has given life convict Rajesh Gulati another chance to present fresh evidence in the Anupama Gulati murder case, one of Dehradun’s most disturbing crimes. The case was heard on Monday by a division bench of Justice Ravindra Maithani and Justice Alok Mehra, which fixed October 28 as the next date of hearing.

Gulati, who is serving a life sentence, told the court that he had new evidence that he could not produce earlier. His lawyer sought additional time, and the court agreed to consider the material before moving forward.

Rajesh Gulati, a software engineer by profession, was found guilty of murdering his wife, Anupama, on October 17, 2010, at their home in Dehradun’s Prakash Nagar area. The case made national headlines for its brutality. Investigators said Gulati had cut his wife’s body into 72 pieces using an electric saw and stored them in a deep freezer to conceal the crime.

According to police records, the couple had a love marriage in 1999 and lived in the United States for several years before returning to India. After they settled in Dehradun, frequent arguments strained their relationship. On the night of the murder, a quarrel turned violent. In anger, Gulati slapped Anupama; her head hit the wall, and she collapsed. Believing she might file a complaint if she regained consciousness, Gulati killed her.

The crime remained hidden for nearly two months. Gulati reportedly told their twin children that their mother had gone to Delhi. Suspicion grew when Anupama’s brother, Sujan Kumar, returned from Delhi and found Gulati’s responses evasive. When he tried to enter the house and was stopped, he went straight to the Cantonment Police Station to file a missing person report. Police later discovered Anupama’s remains in a deep freezer, sending shockwaves across Dehradun.