ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Drunk Driving: Government Official Runs Over 3 Teenage Girls in Nainital; 1 killed

In a fatal drunk driving case, an assistant BDO in Nainital district was arrested after one of the three teenage girls he mowed down died.

A drunk government official ran his car over three minor girls in the Kotabagh block of Uttarakhand’s Nainital district, killing one and leaving two others injured, police said on Wednesday.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 4:08 PM IST

Dehradun: A drunk government official ran his car over three minor girls in the Kotabagh block of Uttarakhand’s Nainital district, killing one and leaving two others injured, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Bhupendra Singh, Assistant Block Development Officer of Kotabagh, was apprehended by the police while attempting to flee, said Kotabagh police outpost incharge Ramesh Chandra Pant.

A medical examination confirmed that Singh was drunk at the time of the accident, Pant added.

The girls were identified as sisters Kanak Bora (17) and Mahi Bora (14), and their friend Mamta Bhandari (15), all from Nathunagar village in Kotabagh, Pant said.

The three of them were returning from Uttarayani fair on Monday when the incident took place.

The victims were initially rushed to the Community Health Centre Kotabagh and later referred to a higher facility, where doctors declared Mahi dead, the police outpost incharge said.

Kanak and Mamta, who were grievously injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at Sai Hospital in Haldwani.

A case will be registered as soon as a formal complaint is received from the victims' side, Pant said.

(Note: Except for the headline, this copy has not been edited by ETV Bharat staff.)

Dehradun: A drunk government official ran his car over three minor girls in the Kotabagh block of Uttarakhand’s Nainital district, killing one and leaving two others injured, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Bhupendra Singh, Assistant Block Development Officer of Kotabagh, was apprehended by the police while attempting to flee, said Kotabagh police outpost incharge Ramesh Chandra Pant.

A medical examination confirmed that Singh was drunk at the time of the accident, Pant added.

The girls were identified as sisters Kanak Bora (17) and Mahi Bora (14), and their friend Mamta Bhandari (15), all from Nathunagar village in Kotabagh, Pant said.

The three of them were returning from Uttarayani fair on Monday when the incident took place.

The victims were initially rushed to the Community Health Centre Kotabagh and later referred to a higher facility, where doctors declared Mahi dead, the police outpost incharge said.

Kanak and Mamta, who were grievously injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at Sai Hospital in Haldwani.

A case will be registered as soon as a formal complaint is received from the victims' side, Pant said.

(Note: Except for the headline, this copy has not been edited by ETV Bharat staff.)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ASSISTANT BDO KOTABAGHUTTARAKHANDTEENAGE GIRL KILLEDBHUPENDRA SINGHNAINITAL DRUNK DRIVING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.