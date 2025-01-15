ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Drunk Driving: Government Official Runs Over 3 Teenage Girls in Nainital; 1 killed

Dehradun: A drunk government official ran his car over three minor girls in the Kotabagh block of Uttarakhand’s Nainital district, killing one and leaving two others injured, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Bhupendra Singh, Assistant Block Development Officer of Kotabagh, was apprehended by the police while attempting to flee, said Kotabagh police outpost incharge Ramesh Chandra Pant.

A medical examination confirmed that Singh was drunk at the time of the accident, Pant added.

The girls were identified as sisters Kanak Bora (17) and Mahi Bora (14), and their friend Mamta Bhandari (15), all from Nathunagar village in Kotabagh, Pant said.

The three of them were returning from Uttarayani fair on Monday when the incident took place.