Naib Tehsildar Dies By Suspected Suicide In Uttar Pradesh

The family members said that Rajkumar locked himself in his room after returning from work and shortly died by suicide.

Deceased Naib Tehsildar Rajkumar
Deceased Naib Tehsildar Rajkumar (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 3, 2025 at 3:17 PM IST

Bijnor: A Naib Tehsildar allegedly died by suicide at his government residence in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning at around 10 am. According to officials, the victim Naib Tehsildar Rajkumar, posted in Ganj of the district, had gone to file a reply in Allahabad High Court on Tuesday. He returned to the government residence on Wednesday morning. Family said that Rajkumar locked himself inside his room after returning from work.

Deceased Naib Tehsildar Rajkumar
Deceased Naib Tehsildar Rajkumar (ETV Bharat)

A loud sound of a gunshot followed thereby causing panic among the family members. Hearing the gunshot, the family rushed to the room where he was found in a pool of blood with his licensed pistol lying nearby. He was immediately taken to the hospital in a government vehicle but succumbed during treatment, SP Abhishek Jha said. He said that a licensed pistol has been found from the Naib Tehsildar's room. The spot has been sealed and investigation is being conducted.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

