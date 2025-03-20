Nagpur Violence: Seven Accused Including Faheem Khan Booked For Sedition

Nagpur: The Nagpur Police on Thursday said that they have registered a case of sedition against seven accused including Fahim Khan, one of the masterminds of violence that erupted in the city on Monday, March 17.

Deputy Commissioner Police (Cyber Cell) Lohit Matani told reporters that the police have received evidence that Fahim Khan is the mastermind of the violence that broke out in Nagpur on Monday following protests to remove the grave of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb from Maharashtra. Aurangzeb's grave is located at Khultabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

DCP (Cyber Cell) Lohit Matani speaking to reporters on Thursday (ETV Bharat)

"And so we have booked Fahim Shamim Khan under Section 152 of the Indian Penal Code. Cases have also been registered at the Nagpur Cyber ​​Police Station against 50 people who posted objectionable videos of the violence that took place in Nagpur on Monday on social media. 172 videos that incited violence have been received by the cyber police. Based on that, the police have started searching for the accused," the Deputy Commissioner of Police added.

He also said that the Nagpur Police have verified 230 accounts, from which many objectionable videos of the violence were made viral. "Those who made the videos viral will also be arrested soon, and the number of accused is likely to increase. The police have found evidence that there is a Bangladeshi connection behind the violence. The police have found some accounts, which are known to be related to Bangladeshis. The videos were made viral from the accounts," he added.

Based on this information, the Nagpur Police have started an investigation. Curfew has been imposed in Nagpur since the violence broke out. Following the violence, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had appealed for peace saying Nagpur is a peace-loving city. "No riot has taken place since 1992 in Nagpur," Fadnavis had said in the Maharashtra Legislature.