ETV Bharat / state

Cong Slams BJP Over Nagpur Violence, Says It Exposes Real Face Of Ruling Party's Ideology

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and other Right-wing outfits burn poster of Aurangzeb during a protest demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, in Nagpur. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday described reports of clashes in Maharashtra’s Nagpur as "deeply disturbing" and said it exposes the real face of the ideology of the ruling regime -- both at the Centre and in the state.

Violence gripped areas in central Nagpur in the evening amid rumours that the holy book of the Muslim community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body calling for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb. The city witnessed several incidents of stone-pelting and arson.

Police fired tear gas shells and resorted to cane charges to disperse the mob in Chitnis Park and Mahal areas. Violence also reportedly spread to Kotwali and Ganeshpeth in the late afternoon, officials said. Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said reports of "riots" in Nagpur are deeply disturbing.