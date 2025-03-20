ETV Bharat / state

Nagpur Violence: Cyber Cell Identifies Over 140 Online Posts With Objectionable Content

Mumbai: In the wake of the Nagpur violence, the Maharashtra Cyber department has identified more than 140 posts and videos containing objectionable contents across social media platforms aimed at inciting communal unrest, officials said.

These videos and posts were found uploaded on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube, an official said on Wednesday.

Notices have been issued under section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology (IT) Act 2000 to facilitate the immediate take-down of such content, he said.

Additionally, notices have also been served under section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to uncover the real identities of the individuals operating these accounts.

The Maharashtra Cyber, in coordination with the Nagpur City Cyber police station, has identified multiple social media accounts engaged in disseminating objectionable content concerning the Nagpur riots which took place on Monday.

The content in question was deliberately designed to hurt the sentiments of a particular religious group, incite communal unrest, and further escalate the ongoing law and order situation in the state, the Maharashtra Cyber stated in a release.

By exploiting deeply held beliefs, such material seeks to provoke the public, create discord and deepen divisions within communities, it said.

Such actions not only violate legal provisions but also pose a serious threat to peace and stability, it added.

Noting that riots have caused significant damage to public property, the cyber department said strict legal action will be taken against those responsible for spreading such provocative content.