Nagpur Violence A 'Pre-planned Conspiracy', Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday alleged a “premeditated conspiracy” behind the violence in Nagpur saying police had found weapons and a trolleys full of stones and a mob had targeted “specific houses”

The violence broke out on Monday evening over calls to move Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb out of the state leaving 33 cops and many civilians injured.

Speaking in the state assembly during the ongoing budget session, Fadnavis warned that attacks on the police will not be tolerated.

“People's emotions have been ignited after the movie 'Chhava'. People's anger against Aurangzeb has come to the fore. People should exercise restraint. The mob targeted specific houses and establishments. It (the attack) appears to be premeditated. Action will be taken against those who try to riot regardless of caste and religion,” the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that a DCP has been attacked with an axe in the violence and five cases have been registered in various police stations. Police have imposed curfew under 11 police stations as a precautionary measure to prevent further flare-up.