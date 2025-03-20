ETV Bharat / state

Nagpur Violence: 69 Held; Police Searching For Mastermind, Says Minister Kadam

The Minister told reporters that the strictest action would be taken against the perpetrators of violence, and the fear of the law would be instilled.

Nagpur Violence: 69 Held; Police Searching For Mastermind, Says Minister Kadam
Charred remains of two-wheelers lie on a roadside in the aftermath of a violence that erupted in Nagpur- File image (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 8:38 AM IST

Mumbai: Police have so far arrested 69 people in connection with the Nagpur violence, officials said on Wednesday evening with Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam asserting that attacks on police personnel will be dealt with sternly.

The Minister of State for Home told reporters that the strictest action would be taken against the perpetrators of violence, and the fear of the law would be instilled.

While he put the number of arrests at 54, a senior official later said a total of 69 persons have been arrested, including eight Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers.

Kadam said that rioters dared to attack police personnel. "We will show what is meant by fear of the police. They will not be spared," he added.

He said the government would ensure that the police morale is not affected, adding that instructions have been given to take the strictest action.

"Police are looking for the mastermind behind the violence," Kadam said and warned of action against those circulating misleading videos on social media.

Thirty-three police personnel, including three DCP-rank officers, were injured on Monday night when mobs went on a rampage, damaging vehicles, hurling petrol bombs and stones at police, and attacking houses.

Violence erupted following protests led by VHP seeking the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Some rioters also allegedly misbehaved with a woman constable and tried to disrobe her during the violence, as per an FIR.

Mumbai: Police have so far arrested 69 people in connection with the Nagpur violence, officials said on Wednesday evening with Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam asserting that attacks on police personnel will be dealt with sternly.

The Minister of State for Home told reporters that the strictest action would be taken against the perpetrators of violence, and the fear of the law would be instilled.

While he put the number of arrests at 54, a senior official later said a total of 69 persons have been arrested, including eight Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers.

Kadam said that rioters dared to attack police personnel. "We will show what is meant by fear of the police. They will not be spared," he added.

He said the government would ensure that the police morale is not affected, adding that instructions have been given to take the strictest action.

"Police are looking for the mastermind behind the violence," Kadam said and warned of action against those circulating misleading videos on social media.

Thirty-three police personnel, including three DCP-rank officers, were injured on Monday night when mobs went on a rampage, damaging vehicles, hurling petrol bombs and stones at police, and attacking houses.

Violence erupted following protests led by VHP seeking the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Some rioters also allegedly misbehaved with a woman constable and tried to disrobe her during the violence, as per an FIR.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAGPUR POLICEYOGESH KADAMNAGPUR VIOLENCE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.