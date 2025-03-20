ETV Bharat / state

Nagpur Violence: 69 Held; Police Searching For Mastermind, Says Minister Kadam

Charred remains of two-wheelers lie on a roadside in the aftermath of a violence that erupted in Nagpur- File image ( PTI )

Mumbai: Police have so far arrested 69 people in connection with the Nagpur violence, officials said on Wednesday evening with Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam asserting that attacks on police personnel will be dealt with sternly.

The Minister of State for Home told reporters that the strictest action would be taken against the perpetrators of violence, and the fear of the law would be instilled.

While he put the number of arrests at 54, a senior official later said a total of 69 persons have been arrested, including eight Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers.

Kadam said that rioters dared to attack police personnel. "We will show what is meant by fear of the police. They will not be spared," he added.

He said the government would ensure that the police morale is not affected, adding that instructions have been given to take the strictest action.