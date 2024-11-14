ETV Bharat / state

Nagpur: Tehsil Police Detains Man On Central Avenue Road With Cash Worth Rs 1.5 Crore

Police intercepted Shakir Khan Haji Nasir Khan (42) while carrying out checks as part of the drive for the upcoming assembly election.

The Tehsil Police is trying to find out if the funds were connected to any illegal poll activity or money laundering. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Nagpur: The Tehsil Police on Wednesday detained a man on Central Avenue Road (CAR) for allegedly carrying cash amounting to Rs 1.5 crore. Shakir Khan Haji Nasir Khan (42) was intercepted by a police patrol team around 9 pm yesterday after they received a tip-off about a suspect carrying a large amount of cash on a moped.

Police caught him while carrying out checks as part of the drive for the upcoming assembly election. The security personnel found Rs 1.35 crore hidden in the motorbike's dickey and Rs 15 lakh in a bag the man was carrying, he said.

During interrogation, Khan failed to give any satisfactory answer as to why he was carrying such a huge amount. The Election Commission has been notified about it due to concerns that the money could be linked to electoral malpractices, ahead of the November 20 state assembly polls, police said.

His answers were vague, compelling us to seize the amount and take action, an official said. Police said that as per preliminary investigation, Khan was on his way to deliver the cash to a real-estate businessman. Investigation is underway to find out whether the funds were connected to any illegal poll activity or money laundering.

