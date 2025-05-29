Nagpur Police Seize Illegal E-Cigarette, Tobacco Worth Rs 43 Lakh In Raids At 17 Places

Nagpur: In a crackdown on illegal e-cigarette and tobacco trade, Nagpur Police have seized contraband worth Rs 43 lakh after conducting simultaneous raids across the city under a mission termed as 'Operation Thunder'.

Acting on a tip-off, 16 teams raided 17 locations and seized hookah flavours, e-cigarettes, tobacco and imported cigarettes. City Police Commissioner Ravindra Kumar Singal said information was received that a large quantity of prohibited items were being sold in shops after which, an immediate action was planned.

Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Maknikar, ACP Abhijit Patil, Anti-Narcotics Squad and Police Inspector Gajanan Gulhane planned a highly confidential mission. Sixteen teams comprising 25 senior officers and 125 employees of the Nagpur Police participated in the operation.

Information about the operation was passed on to the teams in envelopes. One team was not informed about the locations of the other teams. Then simultaneously raids were conducted at 13 shops, one godown and two paan shops of the Texas chain.

The mastermind of the illegal tobacco trade has been identified as Ashish alias Ankush Amrutlal Shahu, a resident of Sainagar in Dighori. He has given franchises to 13 people in the city to sell narcotics in exchange of Rs one lakh from each.

Investigations revealed that Shahu had built a Santoshi Mata temple in front of his house to mislead police and set up a two-storey godown under it. Police recovered pistol shaped lighters, paper chillums and various types of prohibited items from this godown.

According to the police, home delivery facility of these items were also available in some places. Most of the seized goods were manufactured in Arab countries, especially in the UAE. Since none of the shops had a valid receipt for these goods, it is suspected that these had been smuggled into India. In view of the partially torn notes and irregular financial transactions, police came across threads of hawala transactions.

The City Police Commissioner has highlighted the serious mental and health impact of these contraband on youths. He expressed concerns about the effects of nicotine on brain, namely loss of memory, irritability and increased anxiety along with stressing on the importance given to public awareness.