Nagpur | First AI-Powered Anganwadi of India Transforms Education

Nagpur: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is used across sectors and it has several benefits. Now AI is also used to run an Anganwadi in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra.
It is an initiative of the Women and Child Welfare Department of Nagpur Zilla Parishad. The AI-powered Anganwadi has been started so that children enjoy to study.
This first AI technology-based Anganwadi in the country has been set up in the Vaddhamna village. With the help of AI, children are taken to the virtual world. Through it, children are taught educational lessons. Due to this, children who used to cry while going to Anganwadi are now smiling while coming.
It was launched under the 'Mission Bal Bharari' initiative of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Earlier, it was a task for the parents to take their children to the Anganwadi. Initially when the AI Anganwadi started, parents had a similar experienced. But it changed within a few days.
The children now want to come to the AI-powered Anganwadi as they enjoy the virtual world.
"AI-powered Anganwadi was started under the initiative 'Mission Bal Bharari' to stimulate the imagination of children through 'AI' technology at an early age. The aim of this initiative is to ensure that children in rural areas also get the same trust in AI Anganwadi as the children in metropolitan cities get through AI Anganwadi," Nagpur Zilla Parishad Deputy Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kailash Ghodke told ETV Bharat.
"40 Anganwadis in Nagpur district will be converted into AI Anganwadis in the coming month," Ghodke said. The work is being overseen by Nagpur Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinayak Mahamuni.
This is the first pilot project in India. In this, Anganwadi teachers have been given special training to use these smart devices effectively.
"The aim is to increase the enthusiasm of every child by bridging the gap between rural and urban education, and to enable him or her to learn with joy and curiosity. It will bring about a historic change in child education in Maharashtra," said Mahamuni.
The AI-powered Anganwadi is using cutting-edge technology like VR headsets, smart dashboards, and interactive digital content to teach children poems, songs, and curriculum.
"We want our children to go to a good private school. But our financial situation has tied our hands. However, the government has thought of us and started AI-powered Anganwadi, so our dreams have taken wings," said one of the parents, whose child is admitted to this Anganwadi.
Another parent said, "When our children come home from this Anganwadi, their behavior has changed. They behave like good children."
Currently, 25 students are being educated in this Anganwadi.