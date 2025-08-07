ETV Bharat / state

Nagpur | First AI-Powered Anganwadi of India Transforms Education

Nagpur: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is used across sectors and it has several benefits. Now AI is also used to run an Anganwadi in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra.

It is an initiative of the Women and Child Welfare Department of Nagpur Zilla Parishad. The AI-powered Anganwadi has been started so that children enjoy to study.

This first AI technology-based Anganwadi in the country has been set up in the Vaddhamna village. With the help of AI, children are taken to the virtual world. Through it, children are taught educational lessons. Due to this, children who used to cry while going to Anganwadi are now smiling while coming.

A student tries his hand at the board in the AI-Anganwadi (ETV Bharat)

It was launched under the 'Mission Bal Bharari' initiative of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Earlier, it was a task for the parents to take their children to the Anganwadi. Initially when the AI Anganwadi started, parents had a similar experienced. But it changed within a few days.

The children now want to come to the AI-powered Anganwadi as they enjoy the virtual world.

"AI-powered Anganwadi was started under the initiative 'Mission Bal Bharari' to stimulate the imagination of children through 'AI' technology at an early age. The aim of this initiative is to ensure that children in rural areas also get the same trust in AI Anganwadi as the children in metropolitan cities get through AI Anganwadi," Nagpur Zilla Parishad Deputy Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kailash Ghodke told ETV Bharat.