Police Claims Nagpur Lady Doctor Killed By Her Husband Over Suspicion Of Infidelity

Nagpur: Police on Sunday said Assistant Professor Dr Archana Rahule, working in the physiotherapy department of the Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur, was murdered by her 52-year-old husband and his brother over suspicions that she was cheating on him.

Police said the accused Dr Anil Shivshankar Rahule and his brother Raju Rahule made it look it like a robbery and pretended that they discovered the murder three days later after the former returned from Raipur. Hudkeshwar police have already arrested Dr Rahule and Raju. Dr Rahule is posted as an Assistant Professor at the Institute of Medical College at Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

Investigation revealed that Dr Rahule killed Dr Archana suspecting her of infidelity on April 9 at the latter's residence in Ladikar Layout under Hudkeshwar police station, said DCP Zone 4 Rashmita Rao. However, Dr Rahule claimed he found out that his wife was murdered three days after the incident. Rao said Dr Rahule suspected that Dr Archana was cheating on her and had been harassing her.

"The accused had installed CCTV outside the house to keep an eye on his wife," said the DCP. Rao said Dr Rahule tried to contact his wife on April 9 on her mobile phone. However, Archana did not respond. After that, he again tried to contact his wife on April 10 and 11. However, as Dr Archana did not respond, Dr Rahule reached Nagpur where he killed her.

Hudkeshwar police conducted a technical investigation into the case and found that Dr Archana was murdered on April 9. Police said Dr Rahule left for Raipur after committing the crime while Raju left for Bhandara district. A few days later, Dr Rahule returned to Nagpur and claimed his wife was not responding to his calls. He also claimed to have Dr Archana's found body on April 12. While Dr Rahule claimed his wife's house was burgled and she was murdered, police during probe found out in fact he was the one who had killed her with the help of Rahul.