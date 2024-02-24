Gold Paste, Saffron, iPhones Worth over ₹1 Cr Seized at Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport

Nagpur (Maharashtra): Nagpur Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and Air Customs Unit (ACU) foiled a major gold smuggling attempt at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in the early hours of Friday. and seized 20 iPhones, seven expensive watches, 822 grams of gold paste and 8 kg of saffron. As per sources, action was taken on the basis of a confidential tip-off.

Gold paste was sewn within the vest and pants in sprayed form. The customs department has arrested passenger Mohammad Mogar Abbas after calculating the valuation of the goods at Rs 1 crore 37 lakh. Action was taken under the leadership of Customs Commissioner Sanjay Kumar and Additional Commissioner of Customs Department Piyush Bhati.

The AIU assistant commissioner Anjum Tadvi and ACU V assistant commissioner Suresh Babu played a crucial role in uncovering the smuggling crime.

Officials said that the accused Abbas was smuggling the gold and other expensive stuff in the Sharjah to Nagpur flight, G9-415. During the operation, eight kilograms of saffron worth ₹17.50 lakh, seven Apple brand smart watches worth ₹3 lakh, and iPhones worth ₹6 lakh were also seized.

In a related case, on January 19, a family arriving from Doha were arrested by officials of the AIU of Customs at the Cochin International Airport for smuggling gold, estimated at ₹51.83 lakh.