Nagendran, Prime Accused In Armstrong Murder Case, Dies In Chennai Hospital
Published : October 9, 2025 at 4:41 PM IST
Chennai: P Nagendran, also known as 'Rowdy' Nagendran, the main accused in the BSP leader Armstrong murder case, died due to illness at the Government Stanley Hospital on Thursday. Armstrong was murdered on July 5 last year in Perambur. Rowdy Nagendran was arrested following an intensive investigation.
Nagendran, who was once involved in many crimes in North Chennai, has various cases pending against him, including five murder cases and 14 attempted murder cases.
Stanley Medical College Hospital Principal Aravindh said, "Nagendran's health has deteriorated this morning due to the increase in the infection, and he was put on a ventilator."
His son Aswatthaman has also been arrested in the Armstrong murder case. After being arrested in the murder case and released from Puzhal prison, Nagendran was admitted to the prison ward of the Government Stanley Hospital due to a lung problem and had been treated there since then.
His wife's lung was donated and transplanted into him, but doctors still failed to cure him. After the surgery, his condition did not improve, and a court order was obtained to perform another lung transplant. The surgery was scheduled to be performed at a private hospital in Tambaram.
However, due to the delay in receiving a lung donor, he continued to receive treatment at Stanley Hospital. Nagendran was shifted from the prison ward to the intensive care unit a few days ago after he suddenly developed shortness of breath.
This morning, his condition deteriorated again, and he was given artificial respiration through a ventilator. The Stanley Government Hospital authorities officially announced that Nagendran died at 1.10 pm.
Aswatthaman, who is imprisoned in the Armstrong murder case, has been granted bail after he sought temporary release to attend the last rites of his father.
