Nagendran, Prime Accused In Armstrong Murder Case, Dies In Chennai Hospital

Chennai: P Nagendran, also known as 'Rowdy' Nagendran, the main accused in the BSP leader Armstrong murder case, died due to illness at the Government Stanley Hospital on Thursday. Armstrong was murdered on July 5 last year in Perambur. Rowdy Nagendran was arrested following an intensive investigation.

Nagendran, who was once involved in many crimes in North Chennai, has various cases pending against him, including five murder cases and 14 attempted murder cases.

Stanley Medical College Hospital Principal Aravindh said, "Nagendran's health has deteriorated this morning due to the increase in the infection, and he was put on a ventilator."

His son Aswatthaman has also been arrested in the Armstrong murder case. After being arrested in the murder case and released from Puzhal prison, Nagendran was admitted to the prison ward of the Government Stanley Hospital due to a lung problem and had been treated there since then.