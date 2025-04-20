Nagari Pracharini Sabha back To Business Again After 100 Years

Varanasi: Nagari Pracharini Sabha, the country's oldest and once the most prestigious body for the promotion of the Hindi language, script and literature, has begun publishing again.

Established in 1893 in erstwhile Benares and with a heritage of hundreds of years, this organisation is bringing a collection of strong Hindi literature, novels and poems. The history of Nagari Pracharini Sabha is more than 135 years old. More than one lakh books are still preserved here.

The works of famous litterateurs in new form

Due to being in controversies for a long time, the publication was stopped for a long time. Now, Nagari Pracharini Sabha is going to bring the collection of old works of famous writers, litterateurs, and novelists such as Amir Khusro, Bharatendu Babu Harishchandra and Acharya Ramchandra Shukla in a new form.

Prime Minister of Nagari Pracharini Sabha Vyomesh Shukla said that the foundation of the organisation was laid on July 16, 1893, at Queens College Varanasi by Babu Shyam Sundar Das, Ram Narayan Mishra and Shivkumar Singh.

The main work of the sabha is to create Hindi Vishwakosh, Hindi Shabd Sagar and technical glossary. It was started with the plan to strengthen the promotion of the Hindi language, Devanagari script and literature by establishing Arya Bhasha Library and Publication.

More than one lakh books are preserved in the Sabha which published the Nagari Pracharini Patrika and also organised the All India Hindi Sahitya Sammelan.

The organisation did important work towards the discovery and preservation of handwritten texts along with the preservation, nourishment and promotion of Bharat Kala Bhavan.

"There are more than one lakh books in the Sabha. This is no less than a Maha Kumbh for Hindi and Devanagari lovers. There are many great creations and manuscripts kept in the Sabha. People come from far and wide to see them," Shukla said.

A look back

Vyomesh said that in 1952-53, Hazari Prasad Dwivedi was the President of Kashi Nagari Pracharini Sabha. In 1955, he was appointed as the member of the first Official Language Commission and the President's nominee. This Sabha had published Hindi Shabd Sagar, Hindi Vyakaran, Vaigyanik Shabdkaal, Kaviyon Ki Granthavali, which includes complete collections of major poets like Sur, Tulsi, Kabir, Jayasi, Bhikhari Das, Padmakar, Jaswant Singh and Matiram. This Sabha has also made an invaluable contribution towards handwritten Hindi books.

Vyomesh said, "Nagari Pracharini Sabha published many books written by famous Hindi writers and has the copyright of those books. We are republishing those books which were filled with spelling and language mistakes."

He continued, "We have republished Acharya Ramchandra Shukla's Hindi Sahitya Ka Itihaas. This is a book of 820 pages. Even after 95 years of its writing, it is still readable for anyone interested in Hindi literature. The first edition of this book was published by the Sabha in 1929. Now it is 2025. That book is still relevant today.

More than 500 books sold in 30 days

He said that there were a lot of mistakes in some books published at that time. "We removed those mistakes and published a critical edition on the lines of Europe and readers are loving our works. Thanks to the support of our people spread across the country and abroad. We have sold more than 500 books in 30 days so far. This is a very satisfactory figure. We are also going to bring its new edition soon," Vyomesh said.

He said a small collection of poems written in Persian by Amir Khusro was translated in Hindi. A small collection of his riddles in Hindi 'Mukriyon' was published in Nagari Pracharini Sabha in 1922. At that time, Bharatendu Harishchandra's grandson edited it. The name of this book is Amir Khusro's Hindi Kavita.

Rani Ketki's stories in new format

Vyomesh Shukla said the research journal of Nagari Pracharini Sabha is read all over the world. People doing research in Hindi and different literatures gain a lot of information through it. A 64-page book is being written from Rani Ketki's stories, he said. 'Ras Mimansa' by Acharya Ramchandra Shukla is going to be published very soon.

"We are expecting to bring 15 to 20 new titles this year. Significantly, these titles were published from 1900 to 1930-35. The publication was closed for almost 100 years. Now, we have started the publication of Nagari Pracharini Sabha afresh. Gradually, we are engaged in strengthening the wonderful collection of 100000 books and thousands of manuscripts," Shukla said.