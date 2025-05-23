Nagamalai Hills Sees Increased Reptiles Sanctuary Demand On Biodiversity Day

Madurai: The variety of reptilian biodiversity housed by the Nagamalai range in West Madurai has caused high public demand for it to be declared a protected area by establishing a reptile sanctuary. Nagamalai, located on the road from Madurai to Theni, stretches for 15 km and is said to resemble a cobra lying down.

It is not just an important hub of biodiversity but is also honoured as a religious landmark. Nagamalai serves as a source of livelihood for the surrounding 50-plus villages on both sides. Kirudhumal River which is equally prestigious as the river Vaigai in the eyes of the Madurai locals begins in the hill.

May 22, being observed as biodiversity day, gave way to the expectations yesterday that the Tamil Nadu Government would act on the demands regarding Nagamalai. Efforts were also made to establish a peacock sanctuary due to the high population, especially the hundreds seen on the campus of Madurai Kamaraj University located at the foot of Nagamalai.

An undergraduate of M.Sc. Zoology at the American College in Madurai, Vithosh Kumar analyzed the various reptiles found here. "I conducted research on the reptile species and frogs in Nagamalai. Kakka Oothu, Pulluthu, and Nagatheertham were the three sites we chose to conduct research."

"I conducted research for six months from October 2024 to March 2025. We visited six-seven times per month. Every visit was a nocturnal visit as reptiles are mostly active in the night. We surveyed for 3-4 hours in the night from 8-12 or 9-1. A visit would include a crew of 2-3 people. In these six months, our results recorded 15 types of snakes, 11 types of lizards, and 11 types of frogs and toads," explained Kumar.

"We also recorded an endangered Indian rock python. We were unable to record some species of snakes as our given time period was small as well as the chosen area. We documented as much as we could in these three areas in the given time period. I chose this area in order to send a report to the government showing the richness of reptiles and amphibians in the area and support the cause of making it a reptile sanctuary. The data I have collected is good but to make this report healthier we want to continue our research for another six months, not for the sake of our MSC Zoology project," added Kumar.

The people consider Nagamalai sacred and many go to give worship. "I live in Mumbai with my mother. We visit Madurai once a month. Whenever we come, we visit Nagamalai every day to worship the deity and bathe in the sacred spring waters. The spring water here has medicinal properties. There are many villages all over the mountain. It also has many rare species of reptiles and other creatures. Therefore, I request the Tamil Nadu government to protect Nagamalai," said Avantika from Samayanallur.

Aside from boasting a wide range of fauna, Nagamalai is also home to seven springs and rare herbs. Environmentalists and the general public alike would like to see Nagamalai be established as a reptile sanctuary and continue to voice themselves with respect to this cause.