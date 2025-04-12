ETV Bharat / state

Nagaland Police Sets Up SIT To Probe Allegations Of Sexual Harassment Against IAS Officer

Kohima: The Nagaland Police have registered an FIR and set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations of sexual and mental harassment of several women employees of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) by an IAS officer.

The police headquarters in a statement on Saturday said the chairperson of Nagaland State Women Commission (NSCW), Nginyeih Konyak, submitted a written complaint to the Director General of Police on March 17 based on February 27 verbal intimation from IDAN Chairman and Advisor to Chief Minister, Abu Metha, against the IAS officer.

It said NSCW recorded the statements of several women working in IDAN against the IAS officer a joint secretary on March 5. Several women working in IDAN have accused the IAS officer of asking for physical indulgence for a hike in salary and also employment. However, the IAS officer has denied the allegations.

A formal forwarding letter, along with the victims' complaint addressed to Abu Metha, was submitted by the IDAN chairman to the NSCW on March 3. These documents were later forwarded to the police headquarters, prompting a preliminary enquiry, it said. The police headquarters on March 25 had assigned a woman Deputy Superintendent of Police to conduct the inquiry.