Nagaland CM Rio To Lead Cabinet To Meet Union HM On Naga Political Dialogue

Kohima: With the NSCN-IM threatening to go back to jungles due to a delay in the resolution of the Naga political dialogue with the Government of India, the Nagaland cabinet has decided to meet both negotiating parties at the earliest, official sources said on Sunday.

A delegation of Nagaland Cabinet led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his deputies T R Zeliang and Y Patton are scheduled to leave for Delhi on Monday to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to press for expediting the Naga political negotiations, the sources said.

In a statement, NSCN-IM general secretary Th Muivah has alleged that the Centre was "deliberately refusing" to honour the key provisions of the historic agreement, specifically the recognition of the "Naga national flag and constitution".

Threatening "violent armed conflict", the NSCN-IM on November 7 sought a third-party intervention to address the impasse over the Naga political issue.

The group, which has maintained a ceasefire since 1997, accused the Centre of "betraying" the Framework Agreement signed on August 3, 2015.

In an interview with a news channel on Saturday, Zeliang had said that a cabinet meeting held during the day had deliberated on Muivah's statement and therefore decided to meet the Union Home Minister and also the NSCN-IM leadership.

On NSCN-IM seeking third-party intervention, Zeliang had said that unless there is an understanding between them (Centre and NSCM-IM), third-party intervention may not help them.

"There should be a meeting point… both sides should reconsider and come to an understanding," he had told the news channel.

Sources said that before leaving for Delhi, the state cabinet is approaching the NSCN-IM leadership for deliberation.