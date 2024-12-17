Naga Sadhus Demand Ban On Entry Of 'Non-Sanatanis' At Kumbh Mela

Prayagraj: After Hindu seers, now Naga sadhus associated with the Juna Akhara have demanded a ban on the entry of non-Sanatanis in the Kumbh Mela. They said that one has to put a tilak on the forehead and 'kalava' on wrist to enter the Mela premises.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, the Naga sadhus said that if a Sanatani comes to Kumbh Mela then it is mandatory to have a tilak and 'kalava'. This decision has been taken to save the Indian culture and the sanctity of the Sangam city, they added.

"The Akhara and the saints associated with it will keep an eye on the entire Mela ground and if any non-Sanatani is seen messing with our culture or attempting to enter the fair, he will be caught and taught a lesson," a Naga sadhu said.

Earlier, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad decided not to allow nonbelievers to set up food or market stalls at the mega event. Now, the Naga sadhus have extended their support.

The Kumbh Mela is set to start from January 13, 2014 and will conclude on February 26. The seers associated with all the Akharas have already started arriving at the venue.

Shankar Bharti of Juna Akhara Chitrakoot said that the Akhara has come up with a set of regulations regarding the non-Sanatanis. It is necessary for all nonbelievers to follow these rules, he said. "Apart from the non-Sanatanis, if any fake sadhu is found among the Hindus, then action will be taken against him as well," Bharti said.