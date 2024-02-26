Nafe Singh Rathee Murder Case: CCTV Footage of Haryana INLD Chief's Killers Surfaces

Jhajjar (Bahadurgarh): Day after Haryana Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) President Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead along with his security guard in Jhajjar district of the state, CCTV footage has emerged showing the suspected assailants traveling in a car before committing the act. Police have registered a case against five persons in the case.

On Sunday, Feb 25, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state president Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead by car-borne miscreants in Bahadurgarh town in Jhajjar district of Haryana. In the firing, one of the three security personnel deployed for the security of Nafe Singh was also killed, while two security personnel were seriously injured.

In the CCTV camera footage obtained by the Haryana Police, the suspected assailants are seen traveling in a Hyundai i10 before carrying the fatal attack. Police have launched an investigation into the fatal attack.

Police station line crossing in-charge Sandeep has said that a case under IPC sections 147, 148, 149, 307, 302, 120B, 25-27- 54-59 Arms Act has been registered at the concerned police station of Bahadurgarh has been registered in this regard. Following the statement of driver Rakesh alias Sanjay, police have named former MLA Naresh Kaushik, Ramesh Rathee, Sathish Rathee, and Rahul in the case.

Jhajjar DSP Shamsher Singh said that five special teams led by two DSPs have been formed to arrest the accused. “We are collecting evidence from all the CCTV cameras and are also examining the suspicious vehicle. We are collecting evidence. The investigation in this case is being expedited,” he said.

Politics Heats up Over INLD President's Murder: INLD General Secretary Abhay Singh Chautala has said that the state government should take full responsibility for the manner in which INLD state president Nafe Singh Rathee has been murdered. He said that the slain INLD chief had informed the state government over threat to his life six months ago.

Chautala claimed that slain Nafe Singh Rathi had told him at his residence in Gurugram that “it was the police who had told him that his life was in danger”. Chautala said that Nafe Singh Rathee had also given a written complaint to the Home Minister, Chief Minister, DG and CID Chief over threat to his life.

Former Haryana CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupendra Singh Hooda targeted the Manohar Lal Khattar led BJP government over the INLD chief's murder while extending condolences to the bereaved family. "The manner in which Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee has been murdered clearly shows that there is no law and order in the state," Hooda said.

Haryana BJP chief spokesperson Jawahar Yadav said that those responsible for the incident will not be spared. “The police are doing their job. I do not want to count the number of murders that took place during the Congress regime. I just want to assure that the accused will be arrested and will be brought to book," Yadav said.