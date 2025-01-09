ETV Bharat / state

Nadda To Take Stock Of Delhi BJP's Poll Preparations Today

The elections for 70 member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5. Counting of votes will be held on February 8.

Nadda To Take Stock Of Delhi BJP's Poll Preparations Today
File image of JP Nadda (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: BJP chief JP Nadda will take stock of poll preparations of the party's Delhi unit on Thursday, and hold meetings with the state election committee and other election panels, party leaders said.

The elections for 70 member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5. Counting of votes will be held on February 8.

"The BJP president will hold a meeting with the election committee and other poll panels to review the direction of campaigning so far and the ground level feedback," a top Delhi BJP functionary said on Wednesday.

The BJP has so far announced candidates for 29 of the 70 constituencies. The tickets for remaining 41 seats are likely to be announced by this weekend, party leaders said.

The BJP is yet to share its manifesto for the assembly polls, even as the ruling AAP and the Congress announce poll promises, including monthly allowances for women. The Congress earlier in the day promised a Rs 25 lakh health insurance scheme if voted to power in Delhi.

A senior Delhi BJP leader said that the manifesto of the party was almost prepared and will be sent for approval of the national leadership. It was likely to be announced in next few days, he said.

The BJP has formed over 45 poll committees to handle various works related to campaigning and allied activities.

New Delhi: BJP chief JP Nadda will take stock of poll preparations of the party's Delhi unit on Thursday, and hold meetings with the state election committee and other election panels, party leaders said.

The elections for 70 member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5. Counting of votes will be held on February 8.

"The BJP president will hold a meeting with the election committee and other poll panels to review the direction of campaigning so far and the ground level feedback," a top Delhi BJP functionary said on Wednesday.

The BJP has so far announced candidates for 29 of the 70 constituencies. The tickets for remaining 41 seats are likely to be announced by this weekend, party leaders said.

The BJP is yet to share its manifesto for the assembly polls, even as the ruling AAP and the Congress announce poll promises, including monthly allowances for women. The Congress earlier in the day promised a Rs 25 lakh health insurance scheme if voted to power in Delhi.

A senior Delhi BJP leader said that the manifesto of the party was almost prepared and will be sent for approval of the national leadership. It was likely to be announced in next few days, he said.

The BJP has formed over 45 poll committees to handle various works related to campaigning and allied activities.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONSBJPJP NADDADELHI ASSEMBLY POLLS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.