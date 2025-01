ETV Bharat / state

Nadda To Take Stock Of Delhi BJP's Poll Preparations Today

New Delhi: BJP chief JP Nadda will take stock of poll preparations of the party's Delhi unit on Thursday, and hold meetings with the state election committee and other election panels, party leaders said.

The elections for 70 member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5. Counting of votes will be held on February 8.

"The BJP president will hold a meeting with the election committee and other poll panels to review the direction of campaigning so far and the ground level feedback," a top Delhi BJP functionary said on Wednesday.

The BJP has so far announced candidates for 29 of the 70 constituencies. The tickets for remaining 41 seats are likely to be announced by this weekend, party leaders said.