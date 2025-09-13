ETV Bharat / state

Repeated Insults To PM's Mother Expose Congress's Filthy Mind, Bihar Will Give Befitting Reply: Nadda

Patna: BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said the repeated insults aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother reflected the "filthy mindset" of the Congress and claimed that the party will get "a befitting reply from the people of Bihar."

Addressing a function in Patna, Nadda termed the opposition "irresponsible" and "power-hungry," and accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of "inconsistency" in his allegations of electoral rolls manipulation. "Abuses were hurled at the late mother of Modi, by someone who was understood to have been instigated by the Congress and its allies. Now, the latest video of the Congress confirms that they have a filthy mindset," Nadda said, referring to the Darbhanga incident during last month's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' and an AI-generated video shared by the opposition party on social media.

"They will get a befitting reply from the people," Nadda hinted at the BJP's possibility of raising the issue in the upcoming state assembly polls.

Nadda criticised Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, for raising objections to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by the Election Commission. "He (Gandhi) has never been consistent in his allegations about Maharashtra. Sometimes, he alleges 70 lakh voters were added ahead of assembly polls last year, and at other times, he puts the number at one crore," he added.

Nadda, who spent his childhood in Bihar, asserted he has been a "witness" to the lawlessness that prevailed in the state until 2005, when the BJP-led NDA came to power with JD(U) president Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister. Taking a dig at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Nadda said, "Under the NDA, Bihar has been registering a double-digit growth rate. But those who never reached Class 10 can obviously not appreciate this fact".