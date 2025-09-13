Repeated Insults To PM's Mother Expose Congress's Filthy Mind, Bihar Will Give Befitting Reply: Nadda
The BJP national president said RJD is associated with corruption and jungle raj, where R stands for 'Rangdaari', J for 'Jungleraj', and D means 'Dadagiri'.
Published : September 13, 2025 at 12:27 PM IST|
Updated : September 13, 2025 at 3:26 PM IST
Patna: BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said the repeated insults aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother reflected the "filthy mindset" of the Congress and claimed that the party will get "a befitting reply from the people of Bihar."
Addressing a function in Patna, Nadda termed the opposition "irresponsible" and "power-hungry," and accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of "inconsistency" in his allegations of electoral rolls manipulation. "Abuses were hurled at the late mother of Modi, by someone who was understood to have been instigated by the Congress and its allies. Now, the latest video of the Congress confirms that they have a filthy mindset," Nadda said, referring to the Darbhanga incident during last month's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' and an AI-generated video shared by the opposition party on social media.
"They will get a befitting reply from the people," Nadda hinted at the BJP's possibility of raising the issue in the upcoming state assembly polls.
Nadda criticised Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, for raising objections to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by the Election Commission. "He (Gandhi) has never been consistent in his allegations about Maharashtra. Sometimes, he alleges 70 lakh voters were added ahead of assembly polls last year, and at other times, he puts the number at one crore," he added.
Nadda, who spent his childhood in Bihar, asserted he has been a "witness" to the lawlessness that prevailed in the state until 2005, when the BJP-led NDA came to power with JD(U) president Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister. Taking a dig at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Nadda said, "Under the NDA, Bihar has been registering a double-digit growth rate. But those who never reached Class 10 can obviously not appreciate this fact".
Addressing Prabhat khabar Media Conclave 2025 in Patna, Bihar.@prabhatkhabar https://t.co/6t1AFqYRA2— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 13, 2025
"People of Bihar can never forget the jungle raj. During Lalu Prasad's tenure, people here were forced to migrate from the state. I must say the RJD is associated with corruption and jungle raj. R stands for 'Rangdaari', J for 'Jungleraj', and D means 'Dadagiri'. Today, under the leadership of Modi and Nitish Kumar, people of Bihar are witnessing growth", he added.
He talked about two pictures of Bihar — one is a dark Bihar, and the other is moving towards light. "Everyone knows what Bihar's situation was before 2005 and what the current situation is. Before 2005, there was politics of appeasement, corruption and state-supported crime. Today, under the NDA government, Bihar is progressing on the path of development," Nadda added.
Talking on the economic front, Nadda said that after Modi came to power, India is poised to become the world's third-largest economy from its 11th position.
"Through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, 25 crore people in the country have today come out of poverty. In the same way, there has been an 80% reduction in extreme poverty. Modi has provided water through taps to more than 14 crore households and housing to more than 4 crore poor people," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to make his seventh visit this year to the poll-bound state on September 15, where he will inaugurate the newly-constructed Purnia airport, the fourth operational airport after Patna, Gaya, and Darbhanga, apart from unveiling a slew of development projects.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will follow suit with visits scheduled on September 17 and September 27, further underlining the importance the saffron party is placing on Bihar in the upcoming polls. With the political temperature rising and key leaders making frequent visits, the election mood in Bihar is now unmistakably in full swing.
Also Read: