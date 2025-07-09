ETV Bharat / state

Nadda Expresses Concern Over Excess Consumption Of Urea In Telangana

New Delhi: Union Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda has expressed concern over 12.4 per cent excess consumption of urea in Telangana so far in the ongoing kharif season, saying it is detrimental to the long-term health of soil. Nadda shared the concern with a delegation led by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday when the latter met him to seek uninterrupted supply of urea allocated to the state for July and August to meet the peak demand of the ongoing kharif season.

In the meeting, Nadda assured the Telangana Chief Minister of all support to meet the genuine demand of the farmers of the state and "instructed the officials of Department of Fertilizers to ensure supplies as per requirement," according to an official statement. Nadda also expressed concern about the excess consumption of urea in the state, saying it is detrimental to the long-term health of soil.

The state witnessed 21 per cent excess sale of urea during the 2024-25 rabi season from the previous season, he said. "Similarly, (the ongoing) kharif 2025 so far has witnessed excess consumption of 12.4 per cent compared to the same period in kharif 2024," he noted. Union Fertiliser Secretary Rajat Kumar Mishra asked the state government officials to take action against diversion of urea to non-agricultural uses and ensure equitable distribution of fertilizers among various districts of the state government.