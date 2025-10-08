NAC Executive Officer Arrested For Taking Rs 25,000 Bribe In Odisha's Ganjam
The bribe was allegedly taken for processing an employee’s arrears of salary and issuing his Last Pay Certificate.
Cuttack: Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday arrested Banamali Satpathy, Executive Officer of Belaguntha NAC in Ganjam district, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a staff.
The bribe was allegedly taken for processing the employee’s arrears of salary and issuing his Last Pay Certificate (LPC), without which the complainant could not draw salary at his new place of posting. Following a complaint, a Vigilance team laid a trap near Balipadar bus stop, where Satpathy was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.
The tainted money was recovered from his possession, and chemical tests confirmed its handling. Subsequent searches at his government quarters in Belaguntha, residence at Kabisurya Nagar, and office led to the recovery of Rs 1.6 lakh in cash.
Officials also traced five buildings and seven plots—including one in Puri and six in Ganjam—registered in the names of Satpathy and his family members.
A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, had been registered at the Berhampur Vigilance Police Station.
Satpathy, who joined government service as a junior clerk in 1989 and rose to the OAS cadre in 2022, was arrested and produced before a Vigilance (Special) court, from where he was remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation into his assets and sources of income is underway, said a release issued by the Vigilance Directorate here.
