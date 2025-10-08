ETV Bharat / state

NAC Executive Officer Arrested For Taking Rs 25,000 Bribe In Odisha's Ganjam

Cuttack: Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday arrested Banamali Satpathy, Executive Officer of Belaguntha NAC in Ganjam district, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a staff.

The bribe was allegedly taken for processing the employee’s arrears of salary and issuing his Last Pay Certificate (LPC), without which the complainant could not draw salary at his new place of posting. Following a complaint, a Vigilance team laid a trap near Balipadar bus stop, where Satpathy was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

The tainted money was recovered from his possession, and chemical tests confirmed its handling. Subsequent searches at his government quarters in Belaguntha, residence at Kabisurya Nagar, and office led to the recovery of Rs 1.6 lakh in cash.