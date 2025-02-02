ETV Bharat / state

NAAC Rating Scam: Sambalpur University Professor Among 10 Arrested By CBI

The residence of Prof Bulu Moharana at Jyoti Vihar in Sambalpur city has been sealed by CBI.

A professor of Sambalpur University is among 10 persons arrested by the CBI for their alleged involvement in a case pertaining to bribery for favourable NAAC rating

Sambalpur: A professor of Sambalpur University is among 10 persons arrested by the CBI for their alleged involvement in a case pertaining to bribery for favourable NAAC rating.

The apex investigating agency had arrested 10 persons including NAAC team members and office bearers of a Vaddeswaram, Guntur in Andhra Pradesh-based educational foundation in the matter. One of the accused is Bulu Moharana. The CBI has sealed Moharana's official residence at Jyoti Vihar in Sambalpur city. According to CBI officials, the probe agency had registered a case against the office bearers of a Vaddeswaram, Guntur, (Andhra Pradesh) based educational foundation and the NAAC Inspection Team members in connection with allegedly paying undue advantage to the accused public servants for favourable NAAC ratings for A++ accreditation.

​The CBI carried out a search operation after registration of the case and apprehended 10 accused in connection with the case and recovered alleged undue advantage paid to the NAAC Inspection Team members by the office bearers of said educational foundation, in the form of cash, gold, mobile phones, and laptops, CBI spokesperson said.

​Searches were being conducted at 20 locations across India in Chennai, Bangalore, Vijaywada, Palamu, Sambalpur, Bhopal, Bilaspur, Gautam Budh Nagar and New Delhi. An amount of Rs 37 lakh in cash, six Laptops, one iPhone 16 other mobile phones, and other incriminating articles were recovered during the raids, the officials said.

